Erik Brataas Named MD At Peermusic Norway

OSLO, Norway (CelebrityAccess) — Peermusic, the independent music publisher and neighbouring rights company announced the appointment of Erik Brataas as Managing Director Norway/Head of Northern European Administration.

In his new role, Brataas will oversee the company’s administrative operations in Peermusic’s Norway office. He will be based in Norway, reporting to Nigel Elderton.

A veteran of the music industry, Brataas past roles include a stint at FONO, the Norwegian trade association for independent labels in Norway, where he worked toward political advocacy and industry partnerships and served as CEO of Phonofile, a digital distribution for independent labels.

Brataas founded Arctic Rights Management in 2018, parlaying the company into one of the region’s most successful music publishers. Peermusic acquired Arctic Rights Management in 2023 as part of a bid to expand its footprint in Norway, giving the company access to Arctic Rights Management’s catalog of 5,000+ recordings and compositions.

“I’m very excited to step into this role at peermusic. Having co-founded Arctic Rights Management, this next chapter feels like a natural continuation. I look forward to working closely with our teams and continuing to support a diverse and outstanding roster of songwriters across all genres, as part of a company with a truly historic and influential legacy in music publishing,” Erik Brataas stated.

Nigel Elderton added: “Erik is well known in the Norwegian music industry for his work in creating sustainable value creation for rightsholders at the intersection of technology, rights, and music culture. We are delighted that Erik has joined peermusic and I know that our writers will benefit from the level of executive talent that he brings to this new role.”