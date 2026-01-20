Giovanna Fartacek Appointed Co-Festival Director Of Waves Vienna

VIENNA (vip-booking) – Waves Vienna has announced an expansion of its festival management team, with Giovanna Fartacek appointed as co-festival director from January 2026. She will share the leadership role with the festival’s founder, Thomas Heher.

Fartacek has been closely involved with Waves Vienna in recent years, working freelance as Head of Booking and contributing to the festival’s artistic and strategic development. According to the organisers, her long-standing involvement, international outlook, and understanding of the festival’s profile were key factors behind the appointment.

Alongside her work with Waves Vienna, Fartacek is active as a musician and event professional. She is one half of the electronic pop duo Mynth, which has previously received an Amadeus Award, and also releases music under the solo project Berglind. Her wider industry experience includes founding and curating the 10 Volt Music Experience and working in booking for Assim Live.

Fartacek holds a degree in Business Management with a focus on Event Management, completed in Norway in 2017, and is also engaged in event management activities at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna. In her new role, she will focus on the strategic direction and long-term development of Waves Vienna.

The organisers described the appointment as a step towards continuity and a shared vision for the future of the festival. Waves Vienna is an annual showcase festival and conference with a strong focus on artists and professionals from the Central and Eastern European music scene.