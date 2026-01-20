Hannah Karp Named EVP/Head of Communications At WMG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group has announced the appointment of respected journalist and editor Hannah Karp as Executive Vice President & Chief Communications Officer, effective January 26.

In her new role, Karp will oversee WMG’s global communications and brand marketing strategies, as well as internal and external messaging. She will also lead the company’s philanthropic efforts and special events. Based in New York, she will report directly to WMG CEO Robert Kyncl.

Karp joins Warner after more than a decade at Billboard, where she most recently served as Editor-in-Chief. Prior to that, she spent over ten years at The Wall Street Journal covering the music industry and other major beats. She holds a BA in economics from Duke University and a master’s degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

“Hannah’s expert insights, sharp instincts, and innovative approach to storytelling make her the ideal leader to help shape and communicate our future-focused vision during a time of rapid and dynamic evolution,” Kyncl said. “She is widely respected across the business and creative communities, bringing invaluable relationships and a broad perspective shaped by over two decades at the center of the music and media conversation. We’re very happy to welcome her to WMG.”