Maggie Coyle Named Publicist At Milestone Collective

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Milestone Collective, the Nashville-based public relations and social media marketing company, announced the promotion of Maggie Coyle to the role of publicist.

Coyle first joined the agency in 2024 as an intern before she was promoted to associate publicist. During her tenure with the agency, she’s worked with a diverse roster of artists that include Lonestar, Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, Phil Vassar, Bryan Martin, Jess Jocoy, Claudia Hoyser, and Myles Morgan.

She is a graduate of Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business.

“Since day one, Maggie joined the team with a drive to learn and become a sharp publicist, and she’s done just that,” says Mike Gowen, the company’s founder and CEO. “We’re proud to have her as part of our team and excited to watch her continue to grow as a publicist while building a strong reputation within the music industry.”