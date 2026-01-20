Midnight Oil Drummer Rob Hirst Dies At 70

Rob Hirst, the drummer and one of the founders of Midnight Oil, passed away on January 20, 2026, at the age of 70. He died peacefully after fighting pancreatic cancer for three years, surrounded by family and friends.

Hirst was born in Camden, Sydney, and helped start Midnight Oil in the 1970s. His strong, powerful drumming and songwriting gave the band its unique sound. Over the years, he co-wrote many of their most famous songs, like “Beds Are Burning,” “Blue Sky Mine,” “The Dead Heart,” and “Power and the Passion.” Midnight Oil became known around the world for their exciting live shows and music with a message.

Hirst also worked on other music projects, including Ghostwriters, Backsliders, and The Break. He loved creating music and supporting new artists. Even after learning he had cancer in 2023, he kept writing and recording songs and spoke openly about the illness to help others.

He is survived by his wife, Lesley Holland, and daughters Gabriella, Lex, and Jay. His family asks that anyone who wants to honor him donate to Pankind (Pancreatic Cancer Australia) or Support Act, two charities he cared about.

Midnight Oil shared this tribute: “We are shattered and grieving the loss of our brother Rob. For now, there are no words, but there will always be songs.”

RIP