MUSEXPO 2026 Announces Program Schedule and Key Executive Honorees

LOS ANGELES, CA – MUSEXPO, the annual global music business conference organized by A&R Worldwide, has released the official program for its 2026 event. The conference is scheduled to take place from March 22–25, 2026, at the Castaway in Burbank, California.

Now in its 26th year, the 2026 edition of MUSEXPO will focus on ongoing transformations in the global music industry, including A&R, publishing, synchronization, digital technology, and live entertainment.

This year’s agenda features a specialized “All About India” forum and the annual Global A&R / Sync Summit, as well as the “International Music Industry Awards” during a VIP Gala Dinner.

The 2026 honorees include:

International Music Person of the Year: Kirk M. Sommer, Senior Partner and Global Co-Head of Music at WME. Seymour Stein Global A&R Award: Kim Frankiewicz, Executive VP, Worldwide A&R at Concord Music Publishing. Lifetime Achievement Award: Reynold D’Silva, Founder & CEO of Silva Screen Group, marking 50 years in the industry.

Conference Programming and Speakers

MUSEXPO 2026 host panels, seminars, and discussions on a variety of topics relevant to today’s music industry, including emerging trends in artificial intelligence, streaming, and global marketing.

For 2026, MUSEXPO has confirmed a wide-ranging roster of speakers from major entertainment and media entities, including:

Executive Leadership: Wendy Goldstein (Republic Records), Jeffrey Remedios (REPUBLIC Collective), and Aton Ben-Horin (Warner Music Group). Media & Digital: Representatives from Netflix, Amazon MGM Studios, Fox Sports Music, Paramount Global, Disney/American Idol, and iHeartMedia. International Markets: Mandar Thakur (Times Music Group, India) and Marek Hojda (Music Export Poland).

Live & Management: David O’Connor (Live Nation) and Gary Spivack (Eventim Live Global).

The conference remains independently organized by A&R Worldwide. Additional speakers and award recipients for the “International Music Industry Awards” are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Registration and a full list of confirmed participants are available at https://www.musexpo.net.