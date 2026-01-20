Musician And Producer Tenroc Signs With Sony/Provident

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-hyphenate singer, musician and producer, Tenroc, has officially announced his signing to Sony/Provident. A lifelong, New York City-bred artist who learned to play piano, drums, and guitar by the age of seven before breaking into production in his teens, Tenroc has already firmly staked his claim in the pop world by crafting massive, genre-crossing hits defined by their soulful sound for superstars including Rihanna, Jonas Brothers, Julia Michaels, Renee Rapp, and Jon Bellion. He also earned two Grammy nominations for his work on Jon Batiste’s acclaimed 2023 LP World Music Radio. Over the past half-decade, Tenroc has already made his mark, with his work amassing over 3.6 BILLION STREAMS collectively.

Now, as he launches his solo career and to mark the occasion of his new partnership with Sony/Provident, Tenroc has officially released his debut single “PLAYLIST.”

“Here’s something pretty for your playlist,” the deeply spiritual Tenroc sings at the song’s outset before the 808’s kick in and he launches into an emotion-laden testimony to the healing power of music.

Tenroc is currently working on a slew of new music for his forthcoming major-label debut album. More details to follow in the coming weeks.