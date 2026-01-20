New Financing Platform For Independent Music Companies

(vip-booking) – The company aims to provide independent music businesses with access to capital and tools designed to unlock the value of their intellectual property (IP) to support growth and scale.

The platform is launching with more than $200m in committed capital and has stated an ambition to become the largest funder of independent music companies globally. Its debut comes at a time when the independent sector has continued to increase its share of the global recorded music market by ownership, rising from approximately 34.4% in 2015 to 46.7% in 2023. Despite this growth, independent labels and distributors are widely viewed as being structurally under-resourced compared with major music companies, which benefit from larger balance sheets, lower-cost financing and extensive in-house capabilities.

Pipeline has been established to address this imbalance by offering alternative financing structures aligned with the performance of the businesses it supports, rather than traditional fixed loan models. Initially, the company will focus on working with independent labels and distributors, with plans to launch a pilot programme with publishers and performing rights organisations in the coming months.

According to the company, its platform is designed to enable faster decision-making and a streamlined, technology-supported underwriting process, with advances paid out using minimal contractual documentation. Pipeline is also developing proprietary software tools for its members, covering areas such as underwriting, forecasting and IP valuation, both before and after financing is provided.

Pipeline was founded by Jamen Capital, a global investment firm specialising in media and intellectual property. The platform represents Jamen Capital’s flagship operating business in music and creator finance.

The company has assembled a leadership team with experience spanning music, investment, finance and technology. Collectively, the team has evaluated, invested in or operated more than $8bn in music IP across recorded music, publishing, distribution and analytics businesses.

Pipeline is led by Matt Spetzler, who brings extensive investment and operational experience to the platform. Spetzler has completed more than 10 investments in the music and audio sector, representing over $5bn in value, and currently serves on the boards of several music and technology companies. He is also a former Partner and Co-Head of Europe at Francisco Partners and remains a senior advisor to the firm.

Pipeline has stated that it plans to work closely with partners across the music ecosystem to reduce friction, improve speed and offer more flexible deal structures for independent companies, with the broader goal of enabling them to grow and compete on their own terms.