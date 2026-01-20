Spoleto Festival USA And Phenotypic Recordings Announce Apple Music Classical Partnership

CHARLESTON (CelebrityAccess) – Spoleto Festival USA announces Live from Spoleto 2025: Orchestra, the first release in a new, multi-project partnership with Apple Music Classical. The collaboration presents exclusive recordings that capture the immediacy and power of the Festival’s 2025 Orchestra performances. The full album arrives March 13 via Phenotypic Recordings.

The partnership has launched with an Apple Music Classical’s exclusive release of the third movement of Jean Sibelius’ Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47, performed by violinist Alexi Kenney.

The single will be available to stream on all digital service providers on February 13, followed by the full album’s worldwide digital release in March. With this partnership, Spoleto Festival USA joins an elite group of festivals worldwide to be granted exclusive Apple releases, alongside the Salzburg Festival, Verbier Festival, and the Aspen Music Festival—placing Spoleto among the most internationally recognized platforms for orchestral performance today.

“This collaboration brings together three partners who share a deep belief in the power of live performance,” said Spoleto Festival USA General Director and CEO Mena Mark Hanna. “Phenotypic Recordings has been an essential creative partner in capturing the risk, immediacy, and humanity of Spoleto’s performances, and Apple Music Classical provides an unparalleled global platform to share that work with listeners around the world. Together, this partnership allows us to extend the Festival beyond Charleston while remaining true to what defines Spoleto: music made in the moment, with urgency, ambition, and a spirit of discovery.”

The Sibelius concerto serves as the album’s centerpiece, revealing both elemental force and inward intensity. Kenney’s performance blends technical brilliance and raw lyricism. “You can feel the tension that only happens when musicians are taking real risks together,” says Phenotypic Recordings CEO Michael Hostetler. “That’s where the excitement lives.”

Recorded during the 2025 Spoleto Festival USA season, Live from Spoleto 2025: Orchestra preserves performances shaped by risk, spontaneity, and the singular energy of live music. At its core is the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra, a professional ensemble of rising stars and accomplished musicians assembled each year specifically for the Festival. Under the direction of Music Director Timothy Myers, the orchestra combines technical excellence with adventurous programming, creating performances that are both precise and full of vitality.

“Spoleto is a place where musicians arrive ready to give everything,” said Myers. “There’s an intensity here—a sense that every performance matters because it’s happening right now, in front of people who are fully present. The orchestra thrives on that energy, and it comes through in every note.”

That immediacy defines the album’s sound. Hostetler continues, “Watching extraordinarily talented musicians at the beginning of their careers—that’s where the magic happens. Live performance brings risk, spontaneity, and humanity, and that’s exactly what we want listeners to hear.”

The album’s four parts trace a dramatic arc across contemporary and classic repertoire. It opens with Shawn E. Okpebholo’s Stellar (2024), a premiere recording that launches the program with kinetic energy and radiant color. Myers calls it “a spark—it immediately brings everyone into the same shared space of attention and energy.”

The recording concludes with Richard Strauss’s Suite from Der Rosenkavalier, a work of sumptuous color, warmth, and theatrical joy. Under Myers’ direction, the Festival Orchestra balances lushness with immediacy, allowing the music to unfold with both elegance and momentum.

Live from Spoleto 2025: Orchestra offers a vivid portrait of the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra in full flight, capturing not just performances, but the spirit of a festival where music is created in real time: alive, unfiltered, and shared.