Venu Announces Leadership Shakeup

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Venu Holding Corporation, a developer of premium concert venues, announced a leadership reorganization today, including several key appointments as the company expands operations nationwide.

The transition names Vic Sutter, formerly Venu’s Executive Vice President of Operations, as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Sutter will oversee the company’s entire portfolio of venues. With two decades of industry experience, Sutter previously spent 10 years at Live Nation, where he managed a national portfolio of brands—including Brooklyn Bowl and House of Blues—serving more than three million fans annually.

“This role is about execution, plain and simple,” said Vic Sutter, incoming Chief Operating Officer of VENU. “I’m honored and genuinely eager to step in as COO and drive operational alignment across the portfolio so we can grow faster, run smarter, and deliver the premium experience our fans, artists, and partners deserve, while giving the entire team the runway to keep winning.”

Additionally, Venu’s President, Will Hodgson, will shift from his dual role as President and COO to serving solely as the company’s President.

Hodgson, who began his career as an investment banker before transitioning to the live entertainment industry, brings over 25 years of experience to the role. During his 13-year tenure at Live Nation as Head of House of Blues Entertainment, he oversaw operations for 20 venues, 17 restaurants, and seven high-end cocktail lounges.

“We’re ready for the next phase,” said Will Hodgson, President of VENU. “With Vic leading operations as COO, I can focus on the broader vision and long-term strategy for VENU as we scale nationwide—expanding into new markets, strengthening artist and partner relationships, and continuing to elevate the fan experience.”

“This evolution reflects the leadership Vic and Will have earned and aligns our strongest operators with the roles that best support our next phase of growth,” said J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU. “As we prepare to scale our brands, open new venues, and announce new locations across the nation, I’m hell bent on building with efficiency and intention. I am excited to see Will and Vic thrive in these new roles and deliver consistent, well-rounded strategies that deliver results for our fans, artists, and stakeholders.”