Wasserman Announces New Australian HQ, Promotes Nick Hudson To VP

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman, the sports, music, and entertainment agency, today announced its expansion in Australia with the launch of a new regional headquarters and the promotion of Nick Hudson to Vice President to bolster its local leadership team.

Located in Moore Park’s Entertainment Quarter, Wasserman’s new Australian HQ will unify its regional operations, including brands, talent representation, and live events, into a single hub.

Wasserman has operated in Australia since 2006, collaborating with clients such as American Express, AIA, the NRL, Football Australia, Hyrox, and Rugby Australia. The agency also represents homegrown artists such as Dom Dolla and Sia, along with prominent sports figures including Jason Day, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Josh Philippe, Cameron Smith, and Reece Walsh.

“It is a pivotal era for sports, music, and entertainment in Australia, and I’m proud that Wasserman continues its history of leading from the center in times of transformation and growth,” stated Elizabeth Lindsey, President, Brands & Properties. “We are thrilled to commit to the market with our new headquarters and to continue to support our clients and partners across the region through our support of iconic events like AO Metro and by ensuring the strongest possible leadership on the ground in this critical market.”

Coinciding with the launch of the new headquarters, Wasserman has tapped Nick Hudson for a key leadership role within the regional division. Hudson returns to Australia after spending nearly eight years in Wasserman’s New York office, where he led partnerships for brands such as Microsoft, American Express, Samsung, the NFL, the NHL, and City Football Group.

“What an incredible opportunity it is to return home during such an exciting period for Wasserman in Australia,” Hudson said. “As the country enters a significant decade for sport and entertainment, I believe we are poised for sustained growth.”