AEG and Twilio Announce Strategic Multi-Year Partnership to Boost Fan Experiences

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG and Twilio, the customer engagement platform, have announced the launch of a new strategic, multi-year partnership to bring Twilio’s technology to AEG’s fleet of managed venues.

The deal, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will see Twilio become a Founding Partner at AEG’s flagship facility, Crypto.com Arena, as well as a helmet partner of the LA Kings. Additionally, Twilio will become a media partner across AXS, AEG’s global ticketing platform.

Under the terms of the partnership, AEG will use Twilio’s customer engagement platform to foster data-driven connections with its audiences. By leveraging data such as fan preferences before, during, and after live events, AEG can now tailor fan experiences at participating venues.

“Live event experiences are emotional at their core, and Twilio’s platform helps amplify those moments by turning every interaction into an amazing experience,” said Chris Koehler, Chief Marketing Officer at Twilio. “By partnering with AEG, we’ll help the company enhance its fan engagement across Crypto.com Arena, the LA Kings, and AXS for fans’ ticketing needs.”

“This new partnership with Twilio brings transformative technology to our properties,” said Nick Baker, President and COO of AEG Global Partnerships. “The Twilio platform will help us know our customers even better with detailed profiles that deliver the personalized communication and experiences today’s fans expect, while giving our teams powerful tools to drive business and operate more efficiently.”

The deal expands on a previous partnership between the two companies that included the integration of Twilio’s technology into the AXS ticketing platform, including Twilio Programmable Messaging and Twilio Verify.

“Twilio’s technology has enhanced how we engage with customers across our ticketing platform,” said Justin Burleigh, Chief Product Officer of AXS. “Their services already allow us to deliver secure, seamless communication and ticket transfers. With our broadened partnership, we’re excited to further engage with our global fan base and provide even more personalized experiences.”