BMG Names Jasper Niebuhr MD Of Germany, Switzerland & Austria

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the appointment of Jasper Niebuhr as Managing Director of Germany, Switzerland and Austria (GSA), taking point on recorded music and music publishing operations across the territory.

In his new role, he will focus on accelerating BMG’s growth in the market, which is the company’s third-largest globally, following the US and the UK. He will be based in Berlin and report to Alistair Norbury, BMG’s President, UK, APAC & EU.

“We are pleased to welcome Jasper to the BMG leadership team. His entrepreneurial drive and deep-rooted industry knowledge, combined with his experience in building an independent music company like Neubau, make him exceptionally well suited to lead BMG in the evolving GSA market. We are confident that Jasper will build on our strong foundation while pioneering new opportunities and innovative strategies for our artists and songwriters across the region,” Alistair Norbury stated.

“I am genuinely excited to join BMG and lead the GSA team. BMG has long stood out for its collaborative, ambitious, and forward-thinking ‘artist-first’ culture, as well as its truly integrated model that brings publishing and recordings together under one roof. My focus will be on unlocking new pathways for artists and songwriters, deepening partnerships, and strengthening long-term value creation across the rights business. Equally important is my desire to create a place where our teams, artists, and songwriters feel inspired, move with real ambition, and continually raise the bar so that they can do their best work. I look forward to building that together, both locally and globally,” Niebuhr added.

Niebuhr joins BMG after co-founding and managing Neubau Music, an integrated management, label, and publishing company. He succeeds Marc Johlen, who left the business at the end of last year.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Marc for his important contributions to BMG over the past six years and wish him the very best for the future,” Norbury added.