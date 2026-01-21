Dr. Richard James Burgess And Ace Burgess Announce Launch of AudioNumber And Interline Media Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Music industry veterans Dr. Richard James Burgess, MBE, and Ace Burgess have announced the launch of AudioNumber and Interline Media Group, two complementary ventures that bring sophisticated data intelligence to music rights valuation and publishing administration.

The father-son co-founders possess decades of combined experience in the music industry. Richard, who serves as Chairman of both companies, recently completed a decade as President and CEO of the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) and currently chairs the UK’s PPL. Ace, President and CEO, previously led engineering teams building music technology at scale as VP, Engineering at Tunecore.

AudioNumber provides proprietary valuation technology that helps catalog acquisition funds and music companies identify undervalued assets and optimization opportunities. Designed as a precision tool rather than a mass-market platform, AudioNumber serves rights-holders and companies at the stage where advanced data intelligence can materially improve catalog value, investment decisions, and revenue growth.

Interline Media Group offers comprehensive publishing administration services, leveraging AudioNumber’s technology to maximize royalty collection for artists and songwriters.

“We built AudioNumber for the people and companies who can truly use deep data to move the needle,” said Ace. “It isn’t just about automation and systems; it’s about understanding each songwriter’s unique situation and aligning our interests. Technology should remove friction, not relationships — it should free us to focus more time on the human side of the business.”

Since launching in February 2025, the companies have demonstrated strong market traction.

Beginning artist signings in May 2025, Interline Media Group has:

• Secured numerous publishing administration agreements with a robust pipeline of additional deals

• Achieved month-over-month revenue growth exceeding 100%

• Established partnerships with leading catalog acquisition funds and publishing companies

• Successfully recovered tens of thousands in previously uncollected royalties for clients

“Our proprietary technology identifies opportunities that traditional methods miss,” said Richard. “By pairing high-impact intelligence with hands-on administration, we’re generating new value for artists while providing essential insight to investors and rights-holders who need actionable, decision-ready analysis.”