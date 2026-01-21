Duetti Secures $200M To Scale Indie Music Catalog Acquisitions And Platform Capability Enhancements

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The music-technology and financial services company Duetti Inc. has just received $200 million in new funding. The company, which helps independent music creators make money from their song catalogs, will use the funds to buy more music catalogs and grow its technology and services around the world.

This latest funding includes a $50 million investment from Raine Partners and a $125 million private securitization.

Over the past three years, Duetti has raised a total of more than $635 million. The company has partnered with over 1,100 artists and songwriters in more than 40 countries to buy and manage parts of their music catalogs.

The new investment from Raine Partners will help Duetti improve its technology and marketing services and expand its global reach. The company is growing quickly, making over 80 deals a month, which is more than two and a half times its rate a year ago. A big reason for this growth is that Duetti now works with publishing rights in addition to master recording rights. As part of this new funding, Joe Puthenveetil, a partner at The Raine Group, will be joining Duetti’s Board of Directors.

Duetti has a team of 65 people working in cities like New York, Los Angeles, London, and Rio de Janeiro. More than 30% of the company’s deals in 2025 came from outside the US, from countries like France, the UK, Germany, Brazil, and Mexico. Duetti also provides marketing services, such as placing songs on over 3,000 playlists with more than 5 million followers, producing over 60 remixes each quarter, and securing song placements in media (sync licensing).

“The traditional music industry and the financially driven catalog buyout funds are not able to keep pace and adapt their infrastructure to the explosive growth of the independent music sector,” said Lior Tibon, CEO and Co-Founder of Duetti. “This new funding allows us to continue building proprietary databases and systems to identify, predict, and effectively manage and support music catalogs of independent creators, the fastest growing and most exciting segment of the industry.”

“We are excited to partner with Lior and team as they develop a next-generation music company that empowers independent creators. Duetti has democratized the industry by enabling artists at every stage of their careers to monetize their rights and access the marketing and growth resources offered by a modern label and publisher,” said Joe Puthenveetil and Fred Davis, partners at The Raine Group.

Duetti also completed a second private asset-backed securitization of $125 million, for a total of $205 million in its master trust. The company plans to continue using this method to get funding. In late 2024, Duetti was the first to complete a music securitization deal that was mainly supported by the catalogs of independent artists.

“Working with Duetti gave me clarity and confidence around how to think about my music as an asset,” said Calimossa, the Los Angeles-based artist and producer. “They respect that every artist’s journey is different and took the time to walk me through real options I could align with my long-term goals. Beyond that, they showed up as true partners, supporting my music through marketing, sync opportunities, and career guidance. That level of trust and continued support is what allows independent artists like me to build something sustainable for the future.”