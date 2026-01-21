First Look: Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Reveals New Renderings of 20,000-Seat Farmer Music Center

CINCINNATI (CelebrityAccess) — The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Music & Event Management, Inc. (MEMI) have revealed new details regarding the Farmer Music Center, a state-of-the-art entertainment venue slated to open in early 2027 on Cincinnati’s Ohio riverfront.

The update features new renderings of the venue, alongside the launch of an official website, new branding, and activated social media channels ahead of the grand opening in Spring 2027.

When completed, the Farmer Music Center will accommodate up to 20,000 fans, featuring 8,000 reserved seats and a 12,000-capacity general admission synthetic lawn. The facility will offer an extensive range of food and beverage options, including 25 full-service bars and concession stands across three levels, as well as multiple grab-and-go kiosks.

The venue will also include four fan-facing premium spaces and two levels of luxury box suites.

“This is a meaningful step forward for the project and for the future of live music in Southwest Ohio,” said CSO President & CEO Robert McGrath. “These updates give the community its clearest view yet of what will be the most innovative venue design in the region—one built to put artists and audiences at the center of every performance while strengthening our ongoing commitment to the region’s cultural and economic vitality.”