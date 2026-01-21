iHeartMedia Announces Nominees And Host For 2026 iHeartPodcast Awards

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – iHeartMedia has announced the host and nominees for The 2026 iHeartPodcast Awards in partnership with South by Southwest® (SXSW®). For the second consecutive year, awards will be presented at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, TX in celebration of the best in podcasting and most influential creators in the industry. In addition to the in-person show on Monday, March 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. CDT, the ceremony will also be live-broadcasted on select iHeartMedia Radio Stations and on the iHeartRadio app. Additionally, the event will once again be open to select SXSW badge holders.
Actress, comedian and host of the “Thanks Dad” podcast, Ego Nwodim, will emcee this year’s iHeartPodcast Awards. The event will span all genres of podcasts including Comedy, Crime, Sports, News, Business, Pop Culture, Food and more, with winners in each category determined by a panel of industry leaders, creatives and visionaries. The night’s top honor, Podcast of the Year, will remain in the hands of the fans. From January 14 through February 22 listeners can cast their votes for their favorite shows at iHeartPodcastAwards.com. The nominees for the 2026 Podcast of the Year include: “Good Hang with Amy Poehler,” “The Breakfast Club,” “The Mel Robbins Podcast,” “Pablo Torre Finds Out,” “The Daily,” “The Rest Is History,” “This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von,” “Call Her Daddy,” “Heavyweight” and “Giggly Squad.”
“Podcasting continues to be one of the most vibrant and fast-growing mediums in media today,” said Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts. “We are thrilled to return to Austin and ACL Live at the Moody Theater to celebrate the storytellers who are pushing the boundaries of audio. We can’t wait to see which show the fans crown as their Podcast of the Year for 2026.”
In addition to the fan-voted and category awards, iHeartMedia will present three Icon Awards – Social Impact Award, Audible Audio Pioneer Award and Innovator Award – honoring individuals who have made groundbreaking contributions to the podcasting medium. Jay Shetty, renowned author and host of the acclaimed podcast “On Purpose,” will be honored with the 2026 Social Impact Award for leveraging his platform to spark meaningful conversations around mental health. Through empathy, insight and intention, he has helped millions turn self-reflection into meaningful change. Terry Gross, the legendary host of NPR’s “Fresh Air with Terry Gross & Tonya Mosley,” will receive the 2026 Audible Audio Pioneer Award for a career that has redefined the art of the interview through curiosity, rigor and deep empathy. For over a decade, her groundbreaking work has elevated audio journalism and influenced generations of hosts, producers and listeners. Hrishikesh Hirway, creator of “Song Exploder,” will be presented with the 2026 Innovator Award for his visionary approach to storytelling, inviting artists to break down their creative processes and redefining how audiences experience music in podcast form.
“The Podcast Awards have become a defining moment for the audio community at SXSW, and we’re proud to continue building that momentum with iHeartMedia in 2026,” said Peter Lewis, Chief Commercial Officer, SXSW. “Bringing this event back to ACL Live at the Moody Theater reflects how deeply podcasting is embedded in the cultural conversation at SXSW, and our commitment to creating meaningful stages for the creators shaping where audio goes next.”
Previous iHeartPodcast Awards shows have featured an array of celebrity presenters and guests including Will Ferrell, Martha Stewart, Charlamagne Tha God, Ed Helms, Kyle MacLachlan, Sophia Bush, Dennis Quaid, Wilmer Valderrama, Sarah Spain and many more. Some of the biggest names in the industry were honored last year, with Podcast of the Year Award going to “Las Culturistas,” “New Heights” receiving the Best Sports Award and “Huberman Lab” receiving Best Wellness and Fitness. See the full list of 2025 winners here.
2026 iHeartPodcast Award Nominees Include:
Podcast of the Year:
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Breakfast Club
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Pablo Torre Finds Out
The Daily
The Rest Is History
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Call Her Daddy
Heavyweight
Giggly Squad
Best Business & Finance:
Earn Your Leisure
How I Built This
Acquired
Young and Profiting with Hala Taha
The Diary of a CEO
Best Comedy:
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Toast
Distractible
Handsome
The Basement Yard
Best Crime:
Crime Junkie
Rotten Mango
Anatomy of Murder
My Favorite Murder
Wisecrack
Best Pop Culture:
Las Culturistas
Call Her Daddy
Therapuss with Jake Shane
Giggly Squad
The Viall Files
Best Food
Eating While Broke
The Sporkful
Home Cooking
The Splendid Table
Dinner’s On Me
Best Wellness & Fitness:
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Huberman Lab
The Mel Robbins Podcast
10% Happier
Maintenance Phase
Best History:
The Rest Is History
You’re Wrong About
Throughline
American History Tellers
SNAFU
Best Kids & Family:
Story Pirates
Wow in the World
Circle Round
The Big Fib
Brains On!
Best Music:
The Bobby Bones Show
Song Exploder
Switched On Pop
All Songs Considered
One Song
Best News:
The Daily
The Megyn Kelly Show
Pivot
The MeidasTouch Podcast
Up First from NPR
Best Fiction:
The NoSleep Podcast
Havoc Town
Old Gods of Appalachia
Table Read
Murder at the Patel Motel
Best Sports:
New Heights
Pardon My Take
The Zach Lowe Show
Club 520
The Ringer Fantasy Football Show
Best Science:
Radiolab
Ologies
Hidden Brain
StarTalk Radio
Shell Game
Best Technology:
Hard Fork
Black Tech Green Money
Galaxy Brain
Acquired
All-In
Best Ad Read:
Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
Call Her Daddy
My Brother, My Brother and Me
Dudes on Dudes
Distractible
Best Host:
Amy Poehler
Pablo Torre
Alex Cooper
Emma Chamberlain
Caleb Hearon
Best Ensemble:
We Can Do Hard Things
SmartLess
The Basement Yard
This Is Important
Get Played
Best Political
Pod Save America
The Bulwark Podcast
Breaking Points
Hacks On Tap
The Ben Shapiro Show
Best TV & Film:
The Big Picture
The Rewatchables
How Did This Get Made?
Watch What Crappens
Girls Rewatch
Best Spanish Language:
Gracias, Come Again.
Radio Ambulante
Leyenda Legendarias
Chente Ydrach
Relatos de la Noche
Best Advice/Inspirational:
IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Thanks For Asking with Nora McInerny
Just Heal with Dr. Jay
Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen
Best Beauty & Fashion:
Nymphet Alumni
Fashion Neurosis with Bella Freud
Articles of Interest
Lipstick on the Rim
Naked Beauty
Best Travel:
Women Who Travel
Travel with Rick Steves
Zero To Travel
Points Talk
The Travel Diaries
Best Religious & Spirituality:
Deeply Well with Devi Brown
Girls Gone Bible
Joel Osteen Podcast
WHOA That’s Good Podcast
Elevation with Steven Furtick
Best Branded Podcast:
This Is Not a Beauty Podcast (L’Oreal)
Crucible Moments (Sequoia Capital)
The Unshakeables (Chase for Business)
ZOE Science & Nutrition (ZOE)
Smart Talks (IBM)
Best Emerging:
Khloé in Wonder Land
Smart Girl Dumb Questions
Try Hard
Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim
Upstairs Neighbors
Best International:
ShxtsNGigs (United Kingdom)
Las Alucines (Mexico)
The Rest Is History (United Kingdom)
Shameless (Australia)
Crime Beat (Canada)