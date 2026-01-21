iHeartMedia Announces Nominees And Host For 2026 iHeartPodcast Awards

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – iHeartMedia has announced the host and nominees for The 2026 iHeartPodcast Awards in partnership with South by Southwest® (SXSW®). For the second consecutive year, awards will be presented at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, TX in celebration of the best in podcasting and most influential creators in the industry. In addition to the in-person show on Monday, March 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. CDT, the ceremony will also be live-broadcasted on select iHeartMedia Radio Stations and on the iHeartRadio app. Additionally, the event will once again be open to select SXSW badge holders.

Actress, comedian and host of the “Thanks Dad” podcast, Ego Nwodim, will emcee this year’s iHeartPodcast Awards. The event will span all genres of podcasts including Comedy, Crime, Sports, News, Business, Pop Culture, Food and more, with winners in each category determined by a panel of industry leaders, creatives and visionaries. The night’s top honor, Podcast of the Year, will remain in the hands of the fans. From January 14 through February 22 listeners can cast their votes for their favorite shows at iHeartPodcastAwards.com. The nominees for the 2026 Podcast of the Year include: “Good Hang with Amy Poehler,” “The Breakfast Club,” “The Mel Robbins Podcast,” “Pablo Torre Finds Out,” “The Daily,” “The Rest Is History,” “This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von,” “Call Her Daddy,” “Heavyweight” and “Giggly Squad.”

“Podcasting continues to be one of the most vibrant and fast-growing mediums in media today,” said Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts. “We are thrilled to return to Austin and ACL Live at the Moody Theater to celebrate the storytellers who are pushing the boundaries of audio. We can’t wait to see which show the fans crown as their Podcast of the Year for 2026.”

In addition to the fan-voted and category awards, iHeartMedia will present three Icon Awards – Social Impact Award, Audible Audio Pioneer Award and Innovator Award – honoring individuals who have made groundbreaking contributions to the podcasting medium. Jay Shetty, renowned author and host of the acclaimed podcast “On Purpose,” will be honored with the 2026 Social Impact Award for leveraging his platform to spark meaningful conversations around mental health. Through empathy, insight and intention, he has helped millions turn self-reflection into meaningful change. Terry Gross, the legendary host of NPR’s “Fresh Air with Terry Gross & Tonya Mosley,” will receive the 2026 Audible Audio Pioneer Award for a career that has redefined the art of the interview through curiosity, rigor and deep empathy. For over a decade, her groundbreaking work has elevated audio journalism and influenced generations of hosts, producers and listeners. Hrishikesh Hirway, creator of “Song Exploder,” will be presented with the 2026 Innovator Award for his visionary approach to storytelling, inviting artists to break down their creative processes and redefining how audiences experience music in podcast form.

“The Podcast Awards have become a defining moment for the audio community at SXSW, and we’re proud to continue building that momentum with iHeartMedia in 2026,” said Peter Lewis, Chief Commercial Officer, SXSW. “Bringing this event back to ACL Live at the Moody Theater reflects how deeply podcasting is embedded in the cultural conversation at SXSW, and our commitment to creating meaningful stages for the creators shaping where audio goes next.”

Previous iHeartPodcast Awards shows have featured an array of celebrity presenters and guests including Will Ferrell, Martha Stewart, Charlamagne Tha God, Ed Helms, Kyle MacLachlan, Sophia Bush, Dennis Quaid, Wilmer Valderrama, Sarah Spain and many more. Some of the biggest names in the industry were honored last year, with Podcast of the Year Award going to “Las Culturistas,” “New Heights” receiving the Best Sports Award and “Huberman Lab” receiving Best Wellness and Fitness. See the full list of 2025 winners here.

2026 iHeartPodcast Award Nominees Include:

Podcast of the Year:

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Breakfast Club

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Pablo Torre Finds Out

The Daily

The Rest Is History

This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

Call Her Daddy

Heavyweight

Giggly Squad

Best Business & Finance:

Earn Your Leisure

How I Built This

Acquired

Young and Profiting with Hala Taha

The Diary of a CEO

Best Comedy:

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Toast

Distractible

Handsome

The Basement Yard

Best Crime:

Crime Junkie

Rotten Mango

Anatomy of Murder

My Favorite Murder

Wisecrack

Best Pop Culture:

Las Culturistas

Call Her Daddy

Therapuss with Jake Shane

Giggly Squad

The Viall Files

Best Food

Eating While Broke

The Sporkful

Home Cooking

The Splendid Table

Dinner’s On Me

Best Wellness & Fitness:

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Huberman Lab

The Mel Robbins Podcast

10% Happier

Maintenance Phase

Best History:

The Rest Is History

You’re Wrong About

Throughline

American History Tellers

SNAFU

Best Kids & Family:

Story Pirates

Wow in the World

Circle Round

The Big Fib

Brains On!

Best Music:

The Bobby Bones Show

Song Exploder

Switched On Pop

All Songs Considered

One Song

Best News:

The Daily

The Megyn Kelly Show

Pivot

The MeidasTouch Podcast

Up First from NPR

Best Fiction:

The NoSleep Podcast

Havoc Town

Old Gods of Appalachia

Table Read

Murder at the Patel Motel

Best Sports:

New Heights

Pardon My Take

The Zach Lowe Show

Club 520

The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

Best Science:

Radiolab

Ologies

Hidden Brain

StarTalk Radio

Shell Game

Best Technology:

Hard Fork

Black Tech Green Money

Galaxy Brain

Acquired

All-In

Best Ad Read:

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Call Her Daddy

My Brother, My Brother and Me

Dudes on Dudes

Distractible

Best Host:

Amy Poehler

Pablo Torre

Alex Cooper

Emma Chamberlain

Caleb Hearon

Best Ensemble:

We Can Do Hard Things

SmartLess

The Basement Yard

This Is Important

Get Played

Best Political

Pod Save America

The Bulwark Podcast

Breaking Points

Hacks On Tap

The Ben Shapiro Show

Best TV & Film:

The Big Picture

The Rewatchables

How Did This Get Made?

Watch What Crappens

Girls Rewatch

Best Spanish Language:

Gracias, Come Again.

Radio Ambulante

Leyenda Legendarias

Chente Ydrach

Relatos de la Noche

Best Advice/Inspirational:

IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Thanks For Asking with Nora McInerny

Just Heal with Dr. Jay

Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen

Best Beauty & Fashion:

Nymphet Alumni

Fashion Neurosis with Bella Freud

Articles of Interest

Lipstick on the Rim

Naked Beauty

Best Travel:

Women Who Travel

Travel with Rick Steves

Zero To Travel

Points Talk

The Travel Diaries

Best Religious & Spirituality:

Deeply Well with Devi Brown

Girls Gone Bible

Joel Osteen Podcast

WHOA That’s Good Podcast

Elevation with Steven Furtick

Best Branded Podcast:

This Is Not a Beauty Podcast (L’Oreal)

Crucible Moments (Sequoia Capital)

The Unshakeables (Chase for Business)

ZOE Science & Nutrition (ZOE)

Smart Talks (IBM)

Best Emerging:

Khloé in Wonder Land

Smart Girl Dumb Questions

Try Hard

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim

Upstairs Neighbors

Best International:

ShxtsNGigs (United Kingdom)

Las Alucines (Mexico)

The Rest Is History (United Kingdom)

Shameless (Australia)

Crime Beat (Canada)