Luke Hanna Joins Goldenvoice’s San Fran Office As A Talent Buyer

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Goldenvoice has hired Luke Hanna as a talent buyer in the company’s San Francisco office.

In his new role, Hanna will join the booking team for The Warfield and the Regency Ballroom, along with other Bay Area events. He will report to Danny Bell, Goldenvoice Senior Vice President of Talent.

Hanna is no stranger to Goldenvoice and launched his career as an intern at the company, later being promoted to booking assistant. Most recnetly, he worked in the Los Angeles marketing, buying talent for venues such as The Belasco.

“We’re excited to welcome Luke back to Goldenvoice. He’s built a strong track record booking shows in LA, and we’re confident he’ll be a key contributor as we continue to grow our presence in the Bay Area,” Bell said in a statement provided to Variety.

“The warmth of this homecoming has been overwhelming. Danny Bell and I have known each other since college, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running with the Bay Area team. Feels great to be back,” Hannah added.