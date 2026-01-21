Mark Podolsky Promoted To Agent At UAA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Attractions Agency announced the promotion of Mark Podolsky to the role of West Coast Agent for venues with a capacity of 1,500 and under.

Podolsky, who is based in Los Angeles, steps into the role previously held by Brian Lottermann until his elevation last October to West Coast agent for casinos, fairs, and festivals.

With his promotion, Podolsky will also serve as the primary agent for several artists, including Sugarhill Gang, The Furious Five, Nappy Roots, Luniz, and DJ Skribble.

Podolsky joined UAA in 2023 as an intern before he was promoted the following year to assistant and then agent trainee in late 2025.

“Mark is a great example of the kind of long-term investment we believe in at Universal Attractions Agency, identifying early-career professionals with real potential and developing them through hands-on mentorship and real opportunity,” stated UAA General Manager Nick Martucci.

“He started with us as an intern, grew into an assistant role, and earned his place as an agent trainee through talent, work ethic, and consistency. When the opportunity to add an agent to the team came up, everyone knew Mark would be a great fit. We believe in his drive and his future, and we’re proud of how far he’s come and excited to see the impact he’ll continue to make as he grows with us,” Martucci added.