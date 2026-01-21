More Artists Announced For Gatlin Brothers 70th Anniversary Tribute Concert

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Additional artists have been announced for the Gatlin Brothers’ 70th Anniversary Tribute, set for Monday, February 23 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Newly confirmed artists are the Gaither Vocal Band, The Frontmen (Larry Stewart of Restless Heart; Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas; Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar), Billy Dean, Dailey & Vincent, Deborah Allen, Carlene Carter, Riders in the Sky, Jason Crabb, Jamie O’Neal, and a special appearance by Country Music Hall of Fame member Ray Stevens.

Together, they join an already star-studded lineup celebrating Larry, Steve and Rudy Gatlin’s 70 years of music-making together, marking one of the longest-running original lineups in country music history since their journey began in 1955.

Previously announced performers include The Oak Ridge Boys, Big & Rich, Mae Estes, Lee Greenwood, T. Graham Brown, David Phelps, John Berry, Lorrie Morgan, The Isaacs, Mark Wills, Red Steagall, T.G. Sheppard, and Kelly Lang, all set to perform many of the trio’s greatest hits.

The milestone event will feature performances of many of the biggest hits from the Gatlin Brothers’ catalog, including “All the Gold in California,” “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You),” and “Broken Lady.” The evening will also feature Sixwire as the backing band, along with special appearances by Gary Sinise and Nancy Jones.

Larry Gatlin expressed gratitude for the continued support surrounding the historic celebration.

“Brother Steve, Brother Rudy, and I are grateful to God for the 70 years we have had making music together,” he says. “We’re thankful for the friends and performers who are helping us celebrate this milestone, and for the fans who have supported us every step of the way. Keep the faith.”