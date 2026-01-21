OVG Hospitality Partners With Vanderbilt University Athletics

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Vanderbilt University Athletics has partnered with the venue management and consultancy Oak View Group to expand the fan experience and venue strategy across its fleet of athletics facilities.

The deal will see OVG become the exclusive hospitality partner for Vanderbilt Athletics, providing a range of services that include concessions, premium suite and club catering, and team performance dining for student-athletes at FirstBank Stadium, Memorial Gymnasium, Hawkins Field, and additional Vanderbilt Athletics facilities.

The deal expands on OVG’s 2025 partnership to provide hospitality services at FirstBank Stadium, including new grab-and-go markets along with improved service, crowd management and enhanced premium offerings for VIPs.

“Partnering with Oak View Group allows us to deliver an elevated hospitality experience for our fans that matches the energy and ambition of Vanderbilt Athletics,” said Deputy Athletic Director Derek Grice. “This collaboration positions us for an exciting future on and off the playing surface that will redefine the game-day experience for both our fans and student-athletes.”

“Vanderbilt represents excellence across academics, athletics, and campus life, and our partnership shows what’s possible when hospitality is approached with intention,” said Ken Gaber, President of OVG Hospitality. “With a strong operational foundation in place, we’re excited to keep building thoughtful enhancements to the Vanderbilt men’s and women’s basketball seasons and continuing to raise the standard for every guest who walks through these venues.”