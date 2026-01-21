Riser House Rock Signs Grunge Band Scarhaven

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Riser House Rock (RHR) is proud to announce the newest addition to its roster: Scarhaven. The four-piece band delivers powerful, emotionally charged songs rooted firmly in the Young Grunge movement, while paying clear respect to the grunge pioneers that shaped the genre.

Blending raw intensity with modern edge, Scarhaven’s sound draws from the spirit of classic grunge while forging a bold identity of its own—marked by thunderous guitars, dynamic vocals, and unapologetic authenticity.

“After seeing the band in their hometown of New York open for Return to Dust, I knew on the spot they had to become part of the RHR family,” says Jason Martin, President of Riser House Rock.

“Scarhaven is a modern grunge band with real weight and conviction, channeling the dark intensity of bands like Soundgarden while carving out a sound that’s unmistakably their own,” adds Jennifer Johnson, Co-President of Riser House Rock. “Michael’s vocal transformation is undeniable — powerful, dynamic, and emotionally charged — and it’s taken the band to another level. At Riser House this is exactly the kind of rock artist we’re proud to stand behind.”

A&R executive Jim Kaufman shared, “Scarhaven staying true to form delivers emotion, pain, and strength every song and every session. This band is on the move.”

“The gut-wrenching, unapologetically loud guitar rock that we grew up on (Nirvana, Soundgarden) has been buried under trends and playlists,” shares Scarhaven. “Scarhaven was looking for a label willing to bet on its ferocious return. We are honored to have found it with Jason Martin and Riser House Records.”

With this signing, Riser House Rock continues its commitment to championing fearless, artist-driven rock music and amplifying voices that push the genre forward.