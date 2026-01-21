SHOF Class Of 2026: Nile Rodgers Announces Induction Of Taylor Swift, Tricky Stewart, And Walter Afanasieff

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Walter Afanasieff; Terry Britten and Graham Lyle; Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS; Kenny Loggins; Alanis Morissette; Christopher “Tricky” Stewart; and Taylor Swift are among the notable creatives who have been announced as the Songwriters Hall of Fame class of 2026.

The invite-only awards gala is scheduled to take place Thursday, June 11th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Special award honorees for 2026 will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs. Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans. Everything originates from the song and its creator. We take great pride in our ongoing commitment to recognizing some of the most culturally significant composers in history. This year’s lineup not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres. These songwriters have profoundly impacted the lives of billions of listeners worldwide, and it is our privilege to honor their contributions,” stated SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers.

Key songs in each 2026 inductees catalog include:

Walter Afanasieff

* All I Want For Christmas Is You * My All * Hero * Love Will Survive * One Sweet Day *

Terry Britten and Graham Lyle

* What’s Love Got To Do With It * We Don’t Need Another Hero * Typical Male * Devil Woman * I Should Have Known Better *

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS

* Rock and Roll All Nite * I Love It Loud * Calling Dr. Love * Shout It Out Loud * Christine 16*

Kenny Loggins

* Danny’s Song * Footloose * Celebrate Me Home * Return to Pooh Corner * What A Fool Believes *

Alanis Morissette

* You Oughta Know * Ironic * Hand in My Pocket * Thank U * Uninvited *

Christopher “Tricky” Stewart

* Umbrella * Single Ladies * Obsessed * Just Fine * Break My Soul *

Taylor Swift

* All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) * Blank Space * Anti-Hero * Love Story * The Last Great American Dynasty *