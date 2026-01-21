Splice Acquires Kits AI

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Splice, the global music creation platform, today announced it has acquired Kits AI, an AI-powered platform that enables music creators to generate, transform, and refine vocals in their productions. Kits AI’s technology is certified Fairly Trained, reflecting its commitment to responsible AI, artist consent, and fair compensation.

The acquisition further advances Splice’s long-term strategy to develop responsible, creator-first, generative AI technologies. Kits AI’s vocal technology will build on this foundation and accelerate Splice’s ability to deliver trusted AI tools at scale.

“It was important to us to find a team that shared Splice’s creator-first values, and that was equally committed to the responsible development of AI, including artist compensation,” said Kakul Srivastava, CEO of Splice. “Kits AI’s ML research has delivered multiple frontier models, including zero-shot voice cloning (IVC) and generative vocals (KGV1.0), both trained on fully-licensed data. I’m excited to work with this visionary team to build new ways for our customers to explore ideas, shape melodies, and experiment with sound.”

Founded in 2021, Kits AI was the first platform to introduce Licensed Artist Voice Models and has processed more than 80 million minutes of vocals for its community of over 7 million users. As part of Splice, Kits AI’s technology will expand how artists, producers, and songwriters work with vocals as a core creative instrument. Co-founders Evan Dhillon and Kyle Dhillon, along with the Kits AI team, have joined Splice.

“Our focus at Kits has always been on combining ML research and artist collaboration to deliver responsible AI music tools,” said Evan Dhillon, co-founder of Kits AI. “Joining Splice allows us to continue this work with an industry leader deeply committed to artist-centered innovation. We’re excited to bring Kits’ technology to Splice and shape the future of music creation together.”