The Canadian Live Music Association Announces The Return Of The Live Music Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) announced the return of the Live Music Awards, celebrating the contributions of the live music ecosystem over the past year.

Presented in partnership with Departure as part of multi-year deal, the Live Music Awards will take place Wednesday, May 6 at the Bluma Appel Theatre, Toronto as part of Departure’s programming.

Nominations and ticket sales open February 2, with exclusive discounts available to Departure passholders and members of the CLMA.

“We’re very excited about the return of the Live Music Awards and our partnership with Departure,” said Erin Benjamin, President & CEO of the CLMA. “Together, we’re creating a national platform that celebrates the people and organizations whose work fuels live music in Canada, supports artists, and amplifies the sector’s vital cultural and economic impact.”

“Live music is central to what Departure champions,” said Kevin Barton, Executive Producer at Departure Festival + Conference. “Partnering with the Canadian Live Music Association on the Live Music Awards allows us to recognize the people and organizations who make live music possible across Canada, while spotlighting the innovation and collaboration that continue to drive the industry forward.”