The Core Entertainment Signs Songwriter And Producer King Henry For Management

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Core Entertainment today announced the signing of Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer King Henry for management. King Henry has built a multi-platinum catalog spanning pop, country, alternative, and dance, with key collaborations including Beyoncé, Diplo, LANY, Maroon 5, Sasha Alex Sloan, The Weeknd and more.

King Henry is RIAA Diamond Certified as a writer and producer on Diplo & Morgan Wallen’s “Heartless,” and has played a central role in projects across multiple genres—producing and co-writing Sasha Alex Sloan’s discography, producing Diplo’s country projects, producing Nicolle Galyon’s last two albums, and contributing to LANY’s recent albums—while continuing to release music through his own artist project.

“We’ve long admired Henry’s ability to move seamlessly across genres while staying true to his voice as a writer and producer,” said Simon Tikhman and Chief Zaruk, Co-Founders and CEOs of The Core Entertainment, in a joint statement. “He’s built an ambitious and creative body of work that speaks for itself. We’re thrilled to welcome him to The Core and help support what’s next.”

“I’m really happy to be joining The Core,” said King Henry. “Chief, Simon, and Jamie [Sudhalter] have an energy and approach that feels aligned with where I want to be headed. They’ve built an incredible company and team that I’m excited to be a part of, and I’m looking forward to building something special together.”