TouchTunes Names Angela Abbott Vice President Of Music Licensing And Strategy

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – TouchTunes has appointed Angela Abbott as Vice President of Music Licensing and Strategy. Abbott will report to General Counsel Amy Tenbrink and work closely with executive leadership to oversee the company’s music strategy, licensing, and operations.

In her new role, Abbott will lead TouchTunes’ music team and manage relationships with record labels, publishers, and performing rights organizations. She will also partner across product, sales, marketing, and engineering to support growth through music across the company’s nearly 100,000 connected devices.

“Angela brings a rare combination of licensing expertise, operational discipline, and deep cultural understanding of how music connects people,” said Tenbrink. “She will play a key role as we continue to evolve our music strategy and deepen our industry partnerships.”

Abbott brings over a decade of experience in music licensing and business affairs. She previously held senior roles at Pandora, TIDAL, and Soundstripe, where she negotiated complex licensing agreements and advised executive leadership on rights strategy and product launches. Her work includes the launch of Pandora’s on-demand subscription service and creative initiatives tied to the release of the Prince and Aaliyah catalogs to streaming.

“Music sits at the heart of the TouchTunes experience,” said Charles Goldstuck, Executive Chairman of TouchTunes. “Angela’s background across streaming, licensing, and creative partnerships makes her uniquely suited to help us deepen our industry relationships and expand the role music plays in creating meaningful, social experiences in venues around the world.”

Abbott is Global Chair of Partnerships and Development for Women in Music and a member of the Recording Academy.