XOXO Entertainment Secures Funding Partnership To Sign Artists

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – XOXO Entertainment (XOXO), a leading next-generation record label and management company, has announced a major funding deal with Toban Capital Korea, in partnership with Korean private equity firm Green Harbor Co., Ltd. This multi-million-dollar investment will help XOXO sign and develop new artists across its label and management divisions.

XOXO started as a boutique label and has grown into a global brand by focusing on collaboration, innovation, and worldwide reach. The company prides itself on values like kindness, family, and a true passion for music. More than just a record label, XOXO creates new ways for artists and clients to earn beyond music, building partnerships and endorsements that go far beyond entertainment.

Last month, XOXO welcomed its newest artist: the legendary GRAMMY-winning R&B group Blackstreet. Their hit song “No Diggity” topped the charts for four weeks and earned a GRAMMY for Best R&B Vocal by a Duo or Group. Recently, the track crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Speaking about the funding and Blackstreet’s signing, XOXO CEO Adam H. Hurstfield said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Toban Capital Korea and Green Harbor as we move to sign multiple iconic artists to XOXO Entertainment. Our relationship spans a lifetime, and working together in an elevated capacity feels both natural and deeply meaningful. Toban Capital & Green Harbor share our core values and our global vision, and we are truly energized by what we will build together as our company continues its upward trajectory.”

Stephen B. Toban, CEO of Toban Capital, added, "Partnering with XOXO Entertainment represents a significant and purposeful step for Toban Capital Korea. I have known Adam H. Hurstfield for a lifetime, and I have always respected his integrity, his vision, and his relentless commitment to excellence. We are proud to align with XOXO as we work together to sign and support iconic artists, and we look forward to the global impact this collaboration will create."