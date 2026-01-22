2026 Oscar Nominations Equal A Record-Breaking Morning For Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominees for the 98th Academy Awards this morning in a live-streamed event from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. The announcement, which began at 8:30 a.m. ET, was hosted by Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) and Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), and featured the debut of a brand-new competitive category: Best Casting. The ceremony itself will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre, with Conan O’Brien returning as host for the second consecutive year.

Ryan Coogler’s genre-bending vampire epic Sinners dominated the field, shattering the all-time Oscar record with 16 nominations, surpassing the previous high of 14 held by Titanic, La La Land, and All About Eve. Paul Thomas Anderson’s sweeping political thriller One Battle After Another followed with 13 nominations, while Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value each earned nine nods.

And the favorites are …

Best Picture: Sinners is the clear frontrunner thanks to its record-breaking nominations and strong critical acclaim. Its mix of genre innovation and blockbuster appeal makes it a near-lock for the top prize.

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson and Coogler are neck-and-neck, with Anderson’s film sweeping critics’ awards and Coogler making history.

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme) leads after wins at the Critics Choice and Golden Globes, but Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) is a strong challenger.

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) has dominated precursor awards, though Emma Stone (Bugonia) remains a perennial favorite.

Supporting Races: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) and Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another) are trending as favorites in their respective categories.

Sinners combines high-concept horror with social commentary, earning praise for Coogler’s direction and Jordan’s dual performance.

One Battle After Another is lauded for its narrative and powerhouse ensemble cast.

Hamnet brings literary prestige and emotional depth, while Marty Supreme showcases Safdie’s kinetic filmmaking and Chalamet’s career-best turn.

And the nominees are …

Actress in a Supporting Role

• Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

• Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

• Amy Madigan, Weapons

• Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

• Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Makeup and Hairstyling

• Frankenstein

• Kokuho

• Sinners

• The Smashing Machine

• The Ugly Stepsister

Music (Original Score)

• Bugonia

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• One Battle After Another

• Sinners

Live Action Short Film

• Butcher’s Stain

• A Friend of Dorothy

• Jane Austen’s Period Drama

• The Singers

• Two People Exchanging Saliva

Animated Short Film

• Butterfly

• Forevergreen

• The Girl Who Cried Pearls

• Retirement Plan

• The Three Sisters

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

• Bugonia

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• One Battle After Another

• Train Dreams

Writing (Original Screenplay)

• Blue Moon

• It Was Just An Accident

• Marty Supreme

• Sentimental Value

• Sinners

Actor in a Supporting Role

• Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

• Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

• Delroy Lindo, Sinners

• Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

• Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Casting

• Hamnet

• Marty Supreme

• One Battle after Another

• The Secret Agent

• Sinners

Costume Design

• Avatar: Fire and Ash

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• Marty Supreme

• Sinners

Music Original Song

• “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless

• “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters

• “I Lied To You” from Sinners

• “Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from Viva Verdi!

• “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Documentary Feature Film

• The Alabama Solution

• Come See Me in the Good Light

• Cutting Through Rocks

• Mr. Nobody Against Putin

• The Perfect Neighbor

Documentary Short Film

• All the Empty Rooms

• Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

• Children No More: “Were and are Gone”

• The Devil is Busy

• Perfectly a Strangeness

International Feature Film

• The Secret Agent, Brazil

• It Was Just an Accident, France

• Sentimental Value, Norway

• Sirat, Spain

• The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Animated Feature Film

• Arco

•Elio

• KPop Demon Hunters

• Little Amelie or The Character of Rain

• Zootopia 2

Production Design

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• Marty Supreme

• One Battle After Another

• Sinners

Film Editing

• F1

• Marty Supreme

• One Battle After Another

• Sentimental Value

• Sinners

Sound

• F1

• Frankenstein

• One Battle After Another

• Sinners

• Sirat

Visual Effects

• Avatar: Fire and Ash

• F1

• Jurassic World Rebirth

• The Lost Bus

• Sinners

Cinematography

• Frankenstein

• Marty Supreme

• One Battle After Another

• Sinners

• Train Dreams

Actor in a Leading Role

• Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

• Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

• Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

• Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

• Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Actress in a Leading Role

• Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

• Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

• Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

• Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

• Emma Stone, Bugonia

Directing

• Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

• Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

• Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

• Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

• Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Picture

• Bugonia

• F1

• Frankenstein

• Hamnet

• Marty Supreme

• One Battle After Another

• The Secret Agent

• Sentimental Value

• Sinners

• Train Dreams