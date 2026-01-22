72 Music Management Adds New Managers And Launches A Dedicated Division For Producers & Engineers

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Los Angeles-based 72 Music Management (72MM) has announced a major expansion that includes the addition of new managers, a diverse slate of artist signings, and a dedicated Producer & Engineer division.

Founded 14 years ago by manager Jeff DeLia, 72MM has grown to include four managers and eight team members representing 14 clients across five U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin.

72MM’s new Producer & Engineer division launches with a roster that includes:

Boo Mitchell: Grammy winner and Sinners soundtrack collaborator (Bruno Mars, Cedric Burnside).

Colin Linden: (Nashville, John Prine, O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack).

Carl Nappa: (Prince, RZA, Nelly).

Scott Bomar: (Cyndi Lauper, Al Green, Song Sung Blue soundtrack).

Cody Dickinson: Five-time Grammy-nominated artist and producer (Aaron Neville, Mavis Staples).

Sam Seifert of Lightnin Management (Asleep at the Wheel, Heartless Bastards) joins 72MM as Co-Manager of the new division.

“I’m really excited to join 72 Music Mgmt. and build on what Jeff has started,” said Seifert. “I started my career as an engineer and producer before moving into management ten years ago. The opportunity to help producers and engineers connect with the right artists is something I feel very passionate about. There’s no greater feeling than having synergy while making music, and I can’t wait to get started.”

In addition, 72MM announced the addition of Nashville-based Lanei Joy as Administrative Coordinator for the Producer & Engineer division, who currently works for Universal Music Group’s East Iris Studios. The existing team includes a full-time Day-to-Day Manager, Director of Tour Marketing, and Digital Advertising staff.

The firm also welcomes Gil Gastelum (manager of Gaby Moreno and Selines) as Vice President and Artist Manager.

“I am truly excited to be joining Jeff in this new venture. His heart and intentions are in the right place,” Gastelum added. “It’s not every day you can talk extensively about music history while attempting to add to it at the same time.”

New artist signings include Nashville-based country/soul twins The Kentucky Gentlemen, singer-songwriter Raye Zaragoza, Grammy-nominated blues artist Victor Wainwright, and Grammy-winning producer/engineer Ross Hogarth (Keb’ Mo’, Ziggy Marley, R.E.M.).

72MM Founder and President Jeff DeLia said: “Support for community, collaboration, and creativity are the three pillars of 72MM. Scaling up allows us to maximally serve artists and the music business at large. I’m a fan first. I always dreamt of guiding a management company that serves both artists and team members. As we expand, there are two main requirements for the people we bring onboard: 1. They are cool, and 2. They do good work.”