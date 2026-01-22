Angelique Francis Leads The Nominations For The Canadian Blues Music Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Canadian Blues Music Awards have revealed the nominees for the 2026 edition of the awards gala, recognizing the achievements of the Canada’s blues community.

Ottawa’s Angelique Francis leads the pack with eight nominations, including Blues Song of the Year, Female Blues Vocalist, and Blues Bassist.

Yukon native Brandon Isaak and Alberta-born Blue Moon Marquee—both now based on Vancouver Island—followed close behind with five nominations each.

Emerging Artist nominees for 2026 include New Brunswicker JP LeBlanc, Ontario’s Glenn Marais, rising Alberta star Ollee Owens, and Paul Black from British Columbia.

The awards gala will take place at Toronto’s Phoenix Concert Theatre on March 30.

CANADIAN BLUES MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES:

ELECTRIC BLUES RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Angelique Francis: Not Defeated

Brandon Isaak: Walkin’ With The Blues

Crystal Shawanda: Sing Pretty Blues

David Gogo: YEAH!

Steve Marriner: Hear My Heart

ACOUSTIC BLUES RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Al Lerman: Country-Fried Blues

Big Dave McLean: This Old Life

Blue Moon Marquee: New Orleans Sessions

David Vest & Terry Robb: CrissCross

Sue Foley: One Guitar Woman, A Tribute to the Female Pioneers of Guitar

BLUES SONG OF THE YEAR

Angelique Francis: “Train Coming” (Not Defeated)

Blue Moon Marquee: “What I Wouldn’t Do” (New Orleans Sessions)

Brandon Isaak: “Walkin’ With The Blues” (Walkin’ With The Blues)

Crystal Shawanda: “Sing Pretty Blues “(Sing Pretty Blues)

Ndidi O: “Working Girl” (Simple Songs For Complicated Times)

BLUES PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Blue Moon Marquee (Blue Moon Marquee: New Orleans Sessions)

Brandon Isaak (Brandon Isaak: Walkin’ With the Blues)

Renan Yildizdogan & Ross Hayes Citrullo (Marcus Trummer: From The Start)

Steve Dawson (Ndidi O: Simple Songs For Complicated Times)

Steve Marriner (Steve Marriner: Hear My Heart; Big Dave McLean: This Old Life; David

Gogo: YEAH!)

EMERGING BLUES ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Glenn Marais & the Mojo Train (Glenn Marais & the Mojo Train: Red Hot and Blue)

Jeff Rogers (Jeff Rogers: Dream Job)

JP LeBlanc (JP LeBlanc: All In My Blood/Je l’ai dans l’sang)

Ollee Owens (Ollee Owens: Nowhere to Hide)

Paul Black (Paul Black: Beautiful Sin)

BLUES VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blue Moon Marquee: “Come On Down” (New Orleans Sessions)

Angelique Francis: “Train Coming” (Not Defeated)

The Harpoonist: “Show Me The Green” (Did We Come Here To Dance)

Bywater Call: “Colours” (Shepherd)

André Bisson: “Latchford” (Latchford)

Ray Lemelin & Steve Hill: “Walk On”/“Ain’t No Use In Worryin’” (Brother Ray Lemelin & The Matinee Kings: Stirring the Pot)

JP LeBlanc: “All On Your Own” (All In My Blood/Je l’ai dans l’sang)

FEMALE BLUES VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Angelique Francis (Angelique Francis: Not Defeated)

Crystal Shawanda (Crystal Shawanda: Sing Pretty Blues)

Dana Wylie (Secondhand Dreamcar: Answer the Call)

Ndidi O (Ndidi O: Simple Songs For Complicated Times)

Samantha King (Samantha King and the Midnight Outfit: Samantha King and the Midnight Outfit)

MALE BLUES VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Big Dave McLean (This Old Life)

Brandon Isaak (Walkin’ With The Blues)

Jeff Rogers (Dream Job)

Marcus Trummer (From The Start)

Wayne Nicholson (Gin House)

BLUES GUITARIST OF THE YEAR

Brandon Isaak (Brandon Isaak: Walkin’ With The Blues)

David Gogo (David Gogo: YEAH!)

Paul DesLauriers (Chambers DesLauriers: Our Time To Ride)

Sue Foley (Sue Foley: One Guitar Woman, A Tribute to the Female Pioneers of Guitar)

Tony D (Tony D: Electric Delta)

BLUES KEYBOARD PLAYER OF THE YEAR

David Vest (David Vest & Terry Robb: CrissCross)

Jeff Rogers (Jeff Rogers: Dream Job)

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne (Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne: Ooh, Yeah!)

Miles Evans-Branagh (Marcus Trummer: From The Start,

Sandra Bouza: A Sound In The Dark)

Rooster Davis (Secondhand Dreamcar: Answer the Call)

BLUES HARMONICA PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Al Lerman (Al Lerman: Country-Fried Blues)

Guy Bélanger (Guy Bélanger: Postcards from London)

Shawn Hall (The Harpoonist: Did We Come Here To Dance)

Steve Grant “Cabbagetown Steve” (Little Magic Sam: Live At The Rivoli)

Steve Marriner (Steve Marriner: Hear My Heart

Big Dave McLean: This Old Life; David Gogo: YEAH!)

BLUES HORN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jerry Cook (Wailin’ Walker: All Fired Up)

Julian Nalli (Bywater Call: Shepherd)

Kharincia Francis (Angelique Francis: Not Defeated)

Kira Francis (Angelique Francis: Not Defeated)

Loretta Hale (André Bisson: Latchford)

BLUES BASSIST OF THE YEAR

Angelique Francis (Angelique Francis: Not Defeated)

Harry Gregg (Secondhand Dreamcar: Answer the Call)

Jack Lavin (Wailin’ Walker: All Fired Up)

Jasmine Colette (Blue Moon Marquee: New Orleans Sessions)

Mike Meusel (Bywater Call: Shepherd)

BLUES DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Bruce McCarthy (Bywater Call: Shepherd)

Jim Casson (Davis Hall & The Green Lanterns: Canboro Canborough)

Kiran Francis (Angelique Francis: Not Defeated)

Sandro Dominelli (Samantha King and the Midnight Outfit: Samantha King and the Midnight Outfit)

Sylvain “Sly” Coulombe (Chambers DesLauriers: Our Time To Ride)

BLUES INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR

Bruce Morel (Morel Music International)

Ken Simms (Think Tank Music Network)

Ken Wallis (Blues Source Entertainment)

Lori & Paul Murray (Music By The Bay Live)

Ron Simmonds (Blues In The Dark)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Amos Garrett

Bobby Dean Blackburn

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne

Russell Jackson

Tim Williams