Ashley Anne Signs Management Deal With One Spark Entertainment

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Following the release of her latest single, “couch surfing,” emerging singer-songwriter Ashley Anne has continued to build undeniable momentum. Kicking off the 2026 chapter of her career, Anne announces the signing of an exclusive management agreement with One Spark Entertainment.

Named an Artist To Watch in 2026 by 1883 Magazine and Galore, the Virginia Beach native is set to release her next single, “happy birthday,” out everywhere this Friday, January 23rd.

“They say the artist needs to be the most passionate team member for it to work, but I’m so confident Craig and Nicole are as on fire about my music as I am. I feel so blessed to hit my pillow knowing they have my best interest as a human and are continuously moving the needle as business partners,” shares Anne.

“Ashley is the kind of artist you don’t forget once you hear her,” says Craig Dunn, Founder of One Spark Entertainment. “I’ve been following her journey for the past few years, and watching her growth as both a songwriter and an artist has been incredibly exciting. She has a rare combination of instinct, voice, and perspective that sets her apart and positions her for real longevity. Artists like Ashley don’t come along every day, and we’re thrilled to partner with her to build something meaningful and lasting.”

“Ashley is the kind of artist who elevates everyone around her,” adds Nicole Lewis, Manager at One Spark Entertainment. “From day one, working together has felt natural, and that level of trust and creative synergy is rare. Her creative instincts and strong sense of identity make collaboration both inspiring and effortless. She knows who she is and where she wants to go, which makes this partnership incredibly exciting. We’re committed to helping her translate that vision into a long, impactful career.”

Earlier this year, Anne released the official music video for her gut-wrenching track “couch surfing.” Released in October 2025, the song speaks to anyone who has ever felt without a true sense of home or stability. Drawing from Anne’s own experiences growing up in a complicated household, “couch surfing” reflects the reality of moving between friends’ couches throughout middle and high school, never quite having a safe place to land. Its raw honesty has deeply resonated with listeners, quickly becoming one of her most talked-about releases to date.

“couch surfing” follows a breakout year for Anne, marked by a growing catalog rooted in emotional clarity and fearless storytelling. She released her debut EP, dear dolly (January 2024), followed by her sophomore project, call me when you land (November 2024). Her first-ever duet, “Fence” with Eli Winders, alongside recognition from CMT, CMA, Country Central, and the Academy of Country Music.

Anne recently wrapped a high-impact run opening for Maddox Batson, building momentum across key Southeastern markets and further establishing herself as a compelling live performer. The 12-city tour showcased her ability to connect with audiences night after night, resulting in consistent crowd response, growing fan engagement, and strong social growth.

Since her debut, Anne has shared the stage with Avery Anna, Caylee Hammack, Charles Wesley Godwin, Tigirlily Gold, and Josh Turner, and performed at CMA Fest in both 2024 and 2025, including a spotlight appearance at Spotify House on the Fresh Finds Stage.