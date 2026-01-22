ATG To Operate A New 4,000-Capacity Venue Planned In The UK

(VIP-NEWS) — ATG Entertainment has been named operator of a proposed new 4,000-capacity live entertainment venue in Milton Keynes, under a £76 million redevelopment led by Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP), the city council’s commercial development arm.

The venue will be created within the former Old Bus Station building on Elder Gate, opposite Milton Keynes Central railway station, and is designed to fill a gap in the local market for mid-to-large-scale live music, comedy and touring productions.

Subject to planning approval, the venue is expected to host more than 100 headline events annually and attract over 300,000 visitors per year.

ATG Entertainment has been selected as preferred operator, extending its long-standing presence in the city. The company has operated Milton Keynes Theatre since its opening in 1999 and will apply its national and international touring expertise to programming, venue operations and artist relationships at the new space.

The £76m scheme is forecast to deliver £158m in economic and community benefits and create approximately 70 new jobs.

The building previously served as a homeless shelter, with services relocated by the council in 2024 to alternative facilities in Fishermead operated in partnership with charity Connection Support.

MKDP is expected to begin the formal planning process later this year, including public consultation. Construction would follow approval, with the venue currently scheduled to open in 2029.

Nick Potter, Chief Operating Officer for ATG Entertainment, said: “We are delighted to be named preferred partner for this landmark new venue in Milton Keynes. The city has ambitious plans for its future, a growing population, and a strong cultural appetite, making it an ideal location for a large-scale, multi-purpose events venue of this kind.”