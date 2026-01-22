Bella Figura Music Acquires Catalogue From Jeepster Recordings

L-R: Gary Gersh, Chairman of Bella Figura Music; Alexi Cory-Smith, CEO and Founder of Bella Figura Music; Neelesh Prabhu, Co-Founder of Bella Figura Music (Photo: Nelta Kasparian)

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The independent catalogue management company Bella Figura Music announced it has acquired a significant stake in the catalogue of the prominent London-based indie label Jeepster Recordings.

The acquisition encompasses select albums, EPs and recordings from Jeepster, including releases from Belle And Sebastian, Snow Patrol, and The Gentle Waves, among others.

Founded in 1995 by Stefano D’Andrea and Mark Jones, Jeepster Recordings played a signifcant role in the rise of indie music in the UK in the 1990s.

“Jeepster helped bring truly distinctive records into the world. Music that has continued to resonate with listeners decades on,” said Alexi Cory-Smith, CEO & Founder of Bella Figura Music. “We’re proud to become the steward of this catalogue and to support its long-term legacy through thoughtful, active rights management.”

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.