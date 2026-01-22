Dropkick Murphys Reveal Support Acts For St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Boston-based Celtic-punk icons Dropkick Murphys revealed the full lineup of support acts for the band’s run of concerts in the Northeast, culminating in their annual St. Patrick’s Day extravaganza on March 17.

Dropkick Murphys’ U.S. tour kicks off on February 9 in Portland, Maine, with The Aggrolites and Haywire providing support for the lion’s share of shows.

The tour concludes with a residency in Boston featuring multiple shows at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, including a charity event on March 14 in support of the band’s charitable foundation, The Claddagh Fund.

The stand of Boston-area shows wraps on St. Patrick’s Day, when DKM performs in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Citizens House of Blues with support from The New Darkbuster, Reducers S.F., and Big Bad Bollocks.

Dropkick Murphys are touring in support of their 2025 album, For The People, which sees the band harken back to their punk roots as they level criticisms against the current American political climate.

The full list of St. Patrick’s Day Weekend performances:

Friday, March 13: MGM Music Hall at Fenway with Dropkick Murphys, Showcase Showdown, Haywire & Vigilantes

Saturday, March 14 (2:00 PM): Charity Mini-Concert at MGM Music Hall at Fenway with Dropkick Murphys

Saturday, March 14 (Evening): MGM Music Hall at Fenway with Dropkick Murphys, Haywire & The Aggrolites (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, March 15: MGM Music Hall at Fenway with Dropkick Murphys, Unseen, Ducky Boys & Haywire

Tuesday, March 17: Citizens House of Blues with Dropkick Murphys, The New Darkbuster, Reducers S.F. & Big Bad Bollocks (SOLD OUT)