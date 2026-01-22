Giant Music Partners with Stem for Global Distribution; Secures Strategic Investment from Concord

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Giant Music, the independent record label founded by The Azoff Company, has announced a new global distribution partnership with Stem. The deal is bolstered by a strategic investment from Concord, which strengthens Giant’s position as an independent label while maintaining its full creative and operational autonomy.

Since launching in 2023, Giant has rapidly expanded its roster to include breaking artists across pop, rock, and hip-hop, including platinum-selling Cash Cobain, Ruel, and more.

Under the agreement, Stem will serve as Giant’s worldwide distribution partner, providing the infrastructure, and expertise. By combining its music forward strategy with proprietary technology, Stem will work alongside Giant to help its artists build sustainable, long-term careers. Simultaneously, Concord’s investment will propel Giant’s expansion across artist development, marketing, and global reach.

Giant Music’s roster currently includes artists across multiple genres:

Cash Cobain: Earned a Gold certification and Top 5 U.S. radio hit with “Fisherrr,” surpassing one billion global streams. Recently named Spotify RapCaviar Rookie of the Year and Apple Music Up Next, he has collaborated with Drake, Cardi B, and Don Toliver.

Ruel: Recently released Kicking My Feet, his highest-charting U.S. album to date. His 2026 tour includes North American theaters and Lollapalooza South America.

FendiDa Rappa: Her breakout “Point Me 2” (feat. Cardi B) is certified Gold and reached the Top 10 at Urban radio.

Additional Roster Highlights: Includes Grammy-winning producer Mike WiLL Made-It; Deb Never, whose 2026 album is produced by Romil Hemnani; and Empress Of, who is preparing a new project following a tour supporting Lorde.

“We have assembled an all-star team at Giant led by Nate Albert, Shawn Holiday, and Matt Lamotte,” said Jeffrey Azoff, CEO of Full Stop Management and COO of The Azoff Company. “Partnering with Concord and Stem takes everything to another level. This evolution of Giant will not only be a game changer for the artists on our roster but also for the next generation of independent artists we are lucky enough to work with.”

“Giant Music is grounded in a strong foundation and guided by a clear, forward-looking vision,” said Bob Valentine, CEO of Concord. “This investment underscores our confidence in the Giant team, its exceptional roster, and our shared commitment to empowering artists with the support they need to realize their ambitions.”

“Giant is exactly the kind of partner Stem was built for,” said Milana Lewis, CEO of Stem. “There are longstanding relationships here, and it’s always rewarding to build alongside people you respect. Giant has a reputation for delivering what others can’t, and we’re proud to provide the agility and infrastructure needed to bring their ambitious ideas to life.”