Kid Rock, Live Nation To Testify At New Senate Ticketing Hearing

(Hypebot) — The battle over how live events are ticketed is heading back to Washington. On January 28, the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Technology, and Data Privacy will convene a high-stakes Senate ticketing hearing.

The hearing is titled: “Fees Rolled on All Summer Long: Examining the Live Entertainment Industry.”

Chaired by Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), the hearing aims to pull back the curtain on the “artist-fan connection.” In particular, it focuses on how modern ticketing practices from hidden junk fees to the relentless surge of automated bots may be destroying it.

“The artist-fan connection is the foundation of the live entertainment industry,” said Senator Blackburn. “But the ticketing industry has exploited this connection by enabling scammers to drive up ticket prices and take advantage of consumers. Americans should not have to battle bots and fraudsters to see their favorite band or sports team, and that is exactly why the FTC is taking decisive action to hold bad actors accountable.”

Who is Testifying?

The witness list at the new Senate ticketing hearing features a mix of high-profile artists and industry heavyweights. This mix ensures a polarized debate:

Robert Ritchie (Kid Rock): Representing the artist’s perspective on rising costs and fan frustration.

Representing the artist’s perspective on rising costs and fan frustration. Dan Wall (Live Nation Entertainment): The Executive VP of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs will likely defend the primary ticketing model.

The Executive VP of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs will likely defend the primary ticketing model. Brian Berry (Ticket Policy Forum): Representing the secondary market.

Representing the secondary market. David Weingarden (Z2 Entertainment / CIVA): Bringing the perspective of independent venues struggling to compete in the current ecosystem.

What Will Be Discussed at the Senate Ticketing Hearing

This hearing follows the bipartisan momentum of the proposed TICKET Act, which would require “all-in pricing” to be displayed upfront. Senators Blackburn and Cruz are signaling that transparency is just the first step. This session will specifically investigate:

Bot Resales: How automated “scrapers” bypass security to snatch up inventory, forcing fans into the predatory secondary market. Fee Transparency: Eliminating the “sticker shock” fans experience at checkout. Market Competition: Evaluating if current industry giants are stifling independent venues and smaller promoters.

Why It Matters

For the independent live music community, this isn’t just about clearer and perhaps lower prices for fans. It’s about the sustainability of the touring ecosystem.

When “junk fees” and bot-driven markups eat into a fan’s monthly entertainment budget, there is less money left over. Consequently, there is less for merch, concessions, and tickets to see emerging indie acts. Whether Congress will actually pass enforceable legislation against bots or if this is just more “political theater” remains to be seen.

How to Watch: The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan 28 at 2:30 PM EST. You can stream it live via the Senate Commerce Committee website.

Bruce Houghton is Founder & Editor of Hypebot, Senior Advisor at Bandsintown. He is a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of Skyline Artists.