Live Nation Entertainment To Expand In Latin America With The Acquisition of A Majority Stake In Bizarro Peru

LIMA, Peru (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment announced it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in the prominent Peruvian concert promoter Bizarro Peru.

Through the partnership, Live Nation’s existing Lima team, led by Alberto Menacho, will collaborate with Bizarro Peru to expand programming and bring more international artists to the market.

“Lima, Peru, is the fifth largest city in South America and an increasingly important destination for artists touring the continent,” said Live Nation CEO and President Michael Rapino. “Partnering with Bizarro Peru allows us to strengthen what already works, support their local expertise, and bring even more great shows and live experiences to fans in Lima and across the country.”

“Our partnership with Live Nation in Peru marks an exciting new chapter for Bizarro Peru,” said Alfredo Alonso, Bizarro Peru’s Director of Entertainment. “Together with Alberto and the team in Lima, we’ll combine Live Nation’s global expertise with our deep local knowledge to elevate the live music experience for fans and artists across the country.”

The deal significantly expands Live Nation’s presence in Peru and continues a period of growth for Live Nation in Latin America, following similar deals with promoters such as Mexico’s OCESA, Chile’s DG Medios, and Colombia’s Páramo Presenta. The company also revealed plans to develop a new 18,500-seat arena in Lima, which they anticipate will host upwards of 100 shows per year.