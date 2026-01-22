UMG Launches Def Jam China

CHENGDU, China (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Greater China (UMGC) has officially launched Def Jam Recordings China in Chengdu, the spiritual capital of Chinese hip-hop.

Founded over four decades ago, Def Jam Recordings has established itself at the forefront of modern hip-hop. The label’s regional incarnation will provide a platform for Chinese hip-hop and urban music, helping to strengthen the local scene while connecting artists with international fans.

As part of the launch, Def Jam Recordings China tapped three prominent Chinese rappers as Special Guest Curators: Xie Di (谢帝), Yitai Wang (王以太), and Deng Dianguo “DDG” (邓典果DDG). Through their local influence, the curators will help identify, mentor, and spotlight emerging voices from across China, inviting new talent to participate in and contribute to the Def Jam Recordings China ecosystem.

“China is one of the most important and dynamic music markets in the world today, with a new generation of artists shaping culture both locally and globally,” said Adam Granite, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Universal Music Group. “Launching Def Jam Recordings China reflects our long-term commitment to this market and our belief that Chinese hip-hop has a powerful role to play in the global evolution of the genre. Chengdu is a city where hip-hop culture has grown organically, supported by vibrant youth culture and strong creative community. By bringing Def Jam’s legacy and global network into China, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for local artists to connect with audiences worldwide.”

“We appreciate the support of the Chengdu government and our partner Migu. Def Jam Recordings China is designed as a platform that provides Chinese hip-hop artists with the tools, services, and global pathways they need to grow. From creative development and production to marketing, distribution, and live performance, we want to support artists at every stage of their journey. Most importantly, we hope to help Chinese HipHop and urban music travel beyond China — reaching international audiences while staying true to its cultural roots,” stated Timothy Xu, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Group Greater China.