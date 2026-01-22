Zac Fox Named CEO At Kilimanjaro Live Amid Leadership Changes At KJM Entertainment

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — UK-based KMJ Entertainment, a subsidiary of DEAG, announced a leadership shakeup for 2026 as the group continues to evolve to meet client needs.

After achieving record-breaking ticket sales in 2025, Kilimanjaro Live directors and promoters Stuart Galbraith, Alan Day, and Steve Tilley announced that Galbraith will step back from his role as CEO of Kilimanjaro Live to focus on his role as CEO and head promoter at KMJ Entertainment.

In his place, former Group COO Zac Fox has been elevated to the role of CEO at Kilimanjaro Live, assuming oversight of day-to-day operations from Stuart Galbraith.

Jo Quillan, who has been collaborating on a strategic review of KMJ Entertainment, will join the firm as Group Chief Operating Officer. With an impressive music industry resume, Quillan previously held COO and director roles at LW Theatres (formerly the Really Useful Group), Wasserman, EMI, and Sony Music.

Additionally, Lucy Levitt has been promoted from Kilimanjaro Live Head of Business Development to Group Director of Commercial Operations, taking on oversight of commercial strategy and operations.

Stuart Galbraith said: “It’s important to me that we recognize internal talent, and I’m delighted to be able to announce the promotions for Zac Fox and Lucy Levitt. They have both worked alongside me for many years, helping to grow the group to where it is now. I look forward to seeing them continue to lead positive impacts on our development in their new positions. I am also delighted to welcome Jo Quillan to the company. She brings a wealth of business experience and a new perspective to our leadership team. I am very confident that with these appointments, we have the right structure for the next phase of our growth.”

Zac Fox said: “I’m really excited to take on this new role. The Kili family (including our freelancers and suppliers) has been a massive part of my life for almost two decades, and I truly believe that our current team is the strongest that we have had. I look forward to seeing what’s next for us all. One question though: is it the CPA that I need to contact for the golf clubs?”