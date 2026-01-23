Concord Music Publishing Signs Grammy-Nominated Songwriter And Producer Aksel Arvid

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of artist, songwriter, and producer Aksel Arvid in his first publishing deal. This deal is a joint venture with Norwegian producer Peder Losnegård, better known as Lido.

Raised on a tiny island on the west coast of Norway, Arvid studied the great producers across genres. He honed his craft largely in isolation, learning songwriting and composition through constant experimentation. At 23, he executive produced PinkPantheress’ Fancy That, one of the most acclaimed projects of 2025, including the hit song “Illegal.” Fancy That and “Illegal” received acclaim from both fans and music critics with features on numerous ‘Best of 2025’ lists including the top spot on NME’s list and Top 10 on Billboard, Pitchfork, Stereogum, The Fader, and more. “Illegal” achieved virality globally with multiple trends beginning on TikTok, garnering millions of views and crossing over to streaming and chart peaks – reaching #22 in the UK and debuting on the Billboard Hot 100, a first for PinkPantheress as a solo artist.

Arvid’s first role overseeing an entire project secured him two Grammy nominations for Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album at this year’s ceremony this February in Los Angeles.

“Aksel is a special young talent with a creative vision that feels like it blends the spirit of the old school with the techniques of the new. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Concord to help foster his vision,” says Jonathan Tanners, Manager at Blood Company.

Othello, Manager at Blood Company also stated: “Aksel’s unique upbringing has allowed him to approach every decision with care, not only with the music but the people he surrounds himself with. Having the support and guidance of Concord further shows why they’re both a great fit.”

Arvid has also developed a close collaboration with Grammy Award-nominated rapper Jack Harlow, co-producing his 2024 single “Hello Miss Johnson.” The single peaked in the top 5 on Rhythmic radio and had a big streaming debut with over a million streams on the first day of release on Spotify alone. Arvid has been working in the studio, developing projects for exciting artists that are expected soon. 2026 is poised to be a defining year for Aksel Arvid as a producer.

Jeremy Yohai, SVP A&R at Concord Music Publishing states: “Aksel is an amazing talent that possesses an extraordinary work ethic and distinct point of view. We are thrilled to be working with him alongside Lido.”

Lido comments: “Aksel is a brilliant young man with vast musical knowledge combined with an incredible work ethic and care for his collaborators. At such a young age he’s already showing signs that he will foster great music and inspire the next wave of producers. I’m very proud to be a part of the beginning of his journey and to continue to lift him up together with the Concord team.”