Goldenvoice Presents Club Darc In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – Goldenvoice, the team behind Portola and the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, has announced Club Darc, a unique seasonal club experience in San Francisco. It will run on select weekends from Friday, February 27, through Saturday, May 16 at Shed A at Pier 48, turning the Mission Rock neighborhood warehouse into a lively spot for electronic music. This will be Club Darc’s first series of events, with more dates and artists coming soon.

Each event will feature a mix of famous international headliners, rising DJs and producers, and standout local talent. The current lineup includes big names in dance and electronic music like Chris Stussy, Mau P, Peggy Gou, Michael Bibi, DJ Tennis b2b DJ Seinfeld, The Martinez Brothers, Armand Van Helden, Neil Frances (DJ Set), Ben Sterling, Silva Bumpa, Miguelle & Tons, and more.

Goldenvoice is teaming up with Giants Enterprises, the business arm of the San Francisco Giants, to turn Shed A into a top music venue. Combining their experience in hosting world-class sports and cultural events, they plan to create an unforgettable experience.

“We’re very excited to bring yet another new dance music experience to the Bay Area with Club Darc,” said Danny Bell, Club Darc Founder and SVP Talent Buyer at Goldenvoice. “Shed A at Pier 48 is the perfect venue to bring this vision to life — we’re going to transform the warehouse into our ideal club environment. Working alongside our partners at the SF Giants, our goal is to further the mission of making San Francisco a global hub for electronic music. We have a great lineup for our first season, and it’s going to be a blast!”

Building on the success of Portola, a two-day festival at Pier 80 in a similar industrial setting, Club Darc will help make San Francisco a leading destination for dance and electronic music worldwide.

Tickets for all confirmed shows go on sale Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 10 am PT at www.clubdarc.com. Fans can register now for presale.

“We’re incredibly proud to see Pier 48’s Shed A evolve into a true music destination on San Francisco’s waterfront,” said Sara Grauf, Senior Vice President of the San Francisco Giants. “Club Darc marks an exciting opportunity to activate the historic Pier 48 with vibrant and diverse new programming.”