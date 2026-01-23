Hitmaker Andre “Dre” Harris Signs Global Pact With WCM

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group (WMG), has signed a worldwide publishing deal with three-time GRAMMY-nominated R&B songwriter and producer, Andre “Dre” Harris. Over his decades-long career, Harris has solidified his legacy by writing and producing for music legends including Chris Brown, Alicia Keys, Usher, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Robin Thicke, contributing to over 200 million records sold worldwide. With a catalog of era-defining R&B hits, featuring Billboard Hot 100 smashes like “Caught Up” (Usher), “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” (Chris Brown), and “Oh” (Ciara), Harris has cemented his status as one of music’s most sought-after producers.

Harris currently holds the No. 1 spot on Mediabase’s Urban Radio chart with Kehlani’s “Folded.” The smash hit simultaneously reigns atop Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and has spent seven non-consecutive weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 since its October release. The track is nominated for Best R&B Song at next month’s GRAMMY Awards.

Ryan Press, President, North America, WCM said: “For over two decades, Dre has continued to prove how master creators stand the test of time, most recently by helping craft one of last year’s most impactful global songs. Having known him for years, I’ve seen him cement his legacy as a true visionary – shaping the sound of a generation hit after hit. Driven by relentless innovation and a talent for creating timeless, boundary-pushing records, he’s inspired countless artists, from Chris Brown to Usher and Alicia Keys. Rooted in Philly but leaving a lasting mark worldwide, Dre’s impact continues to grow, and we’re proud to support his bold, creative vision.”

Harris shared: “I’m very excited to sign with Warner Chappell!! It feels good to have a team that sees my vision, and understands me as a creative. I’m looking forward to building something new with my Philly family – Ryan Press and X (Champagne).”

Xavier Champagne, Senior Director, Urban A&R, WCM added: “It’s hard to overstate Dre’s impact on R&B music. For the past 30 years, he’s been one of the pillars who’s shaped and pushed the genre forward, and I’m incredibly honored that we get to partner and carry that legacy further together.”

Harris began his career in the early 1990s, emerging from Philadelphia’s influential neo-soul scene alongside producer DJ Jazzy Jeff. During this time, he contributed to projects for legendary artists including Michael Jackson, Will Smith, Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild, and Floetry. In 2000, he formed the songwriting and production duo, Dre & Vidal, with producer Vidal Davis. The duo quickly found critical and commercial success, earning two GRAMMY Album of the Year nominations in 2005 for Alicia Keys’ The Diary of Alicia Keys and Usher’s Confessions. Both projects secured category wins: Usher’s Confessions for Best Contemporary R&B Album and Keys’ album for Best R&B Album. Dre & Vidal received further recognition in 2009 for their work on Mary J. Blige’s GRAMMY-winning Best Contemporary R&B Album, Growing Pains. In addition to their award-winning records and Hot 100 hits, the duo is credited with producing tracks for stars like Mariah Carey, Destiny’s Child, and Musiq Soulchild.

Known for his signature style of blending live instrumentation with studio production, Harris has continued to be a sought-after collaborator since he began working independently as a producer in 2010. In recent years, his production credits span a diverse roster, including tracks for artists such as Justin Bieber, Burna Boy, Kanye West, Melanie Fiona, Mali Music, and Pharell signee Cris Cab. He also notably co-executive produced Jill Scott’s No. 1 U.S. album Woman.