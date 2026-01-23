Kevin Weaver Named President Of Atlantic Music Group

LOS ANGEles (CelebrityAccess) – Atlantic Music Group (AMG) today announced that longtime Atlantic leader Kevin Weaver has been named to the newly created role of President, Atlantic Music Group. Based in Los Angeles, Weaver will continue to report to AMG CEO Elliot Grainge and will oversee high-impact opportunities across the AMG roster, spanning soundtracks, strategic partnerships and gaming initiatives, sync licensing, and brand alignments across Atlantic Records, 300 Entertainment, and 10K Projects.

Over the course of his tenure, Weaver has helped position Atlantic as the premier destination for blockbuster, award-winning soundtrack projects, driving defining pop culture moments including Barbie The Album, Twisters The Album, The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad The Album, F7, and most recently F1® The Album. Projects produced and overseen by Weaver account for more than 50 million album-equivalent units sold worldwide, more than 65 billion audio and video streams, and more than 40 GRAMMY® Award nominations, alongside multiple RIAA Diamond-certified singles, Academy Award® wins, Golden Globe® Awards, and numerous other prestigious honors.

First appointed to the company’s newly formed executive leadership team in 2024 while serving as President, Atlantic Records West Coast, Weaver has played an integral role in the company’s transition.

Grainge, CEO, AMG, said: “Kevin has spearheaded a remarkable series of era-defining projects, creating powerful opportunities for Atlantic’s artists while helping make the label the go-to partner for creators and brands looking to make an impact. With him now stepping into this central role, all of Atlantic Music Group will benefit from his unrivaled expertise, relationships, and passion. Zach [Friedman], Tony [Talamo], and I are proud to appoint him to this well-deserved new post.”

Weaver commented: “Atlantic has been my home for three decades, and the opportunity to continue helping define the legacy of this extraordinary company and its artists is incredibly meaningful to me. I’m deeply grateful to Elliot, Zach, and Tony for their trust and support, and I’m excited to continue helping shape the future of AMG alongside such a committed and talented group of leaders. We have a truly unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to keep pushing boundaries and creating new opportunities for our artists, and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of AMG.”

With numerous GRAMMY® Award nominations, Weaver is a recipient of multiple GRAMMY® Awards, Golden Globe® Awards, Academy Award® honors, Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, BRIT Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Clio Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards. He first joined Atlantic Records in 1994, going on to hold a range of senior leadership roles across the storied label, including EVP, President of Film & Television, and most recently President, West Coast, a position he was appointed to in 2017. Weaver has been a central architect of the culture and creative leadership of Atlantic’s West Coast operations, while helping expand the label’s bi-coastal footprint over many years.

Zach Friedman and Tony Talamo continue to oversee all day-to-day operations for the AMG label group, reporting to Grainge.