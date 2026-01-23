Kobalt Signs II From Sleep Token

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt, the world’s leading independent music publisher, announced today the signing of II, the dynamic drummer behind the Grammy-nominated band Sleep Token. Known for his powerful yet nuanced drumming style and as a key songwriter of Sleep Token, II brings a unique blend of technical mastery and emotional depth that has become central to Sleep Token’s distinct sound and captivating live performances.

The Kobalt deal follows a landmark period for Sleep Token, whose single “Caramel” was named one of the Best Songs of 2025 by The New York Times, while the band achieved unprecedented crossover success with the entirety of Even in Arcadia charting on the Billboard Hot 100. The album also debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and the UK Official Albums Chart, claimed No. 1 positions across Billboard’s Top Album Sales, Top Streaming Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and Indie Store Album Sales charts, and delivered the largest streaming week ever for a Hard Rock album. Internationally, Even in Arcadia reached No. 1 in the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, Austria, the Netherlands, and Belgium. Following these milestones, the band’s global profile and influence in heavy music have never been higher.

“What a privilege to be part of this incredible band that has taken the world by storm, also to be working with Welsh legend Ryan Richards is the best,” said Kenny McGoff, EVP Head Of Creative UK & GSA, Kobalt. “With so many Sleep Token fans already at Kobalt it’s an honor for us all to protect and serve the songs.”

II gained notoriety as the drummer and a key songwriter of Sleep Token, serving as the driving force behind the band’s rhythmic architecture. His studio work features thoughtfully crafted rhythmic motifs, percussive textures, and grooves that carry as much emotional weight as musical complexity, blending elements of modern metal with jazz, electronic, and cinematic percussion to create a rhythmic voice unlike anything in heavy music today. Sleep Token, a British band known for fusing metal, ambient, and progressive sounds, has earned multiple Grammy nominations, including for Emergence and Caramel at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Their albums consistently chart on major platforms, they won Best Album at the 2024 Heavy Music Awards, and they have sold out shows globally, cultivating a dedicated international fanbase.

“Sleep Token are not only an extraordinary band—they are reshaping the sound, feel, and emotional impact of music today. Their live performances are truly immersive experiences, and their albums are beautiful bodies of work that continue to push creative boundaries,” said Melissa Emert-Hutner, Kobalt’s SVP, Creative. “Working alongside Ryan Richards throughout this journey has been an exciting privilege, and being part of the world that II has helped build for Sleep Token is genuinely special. I’m deeply grateful that Kenny, the Kobalt team, and I are on this journey together; there is so much more to come!”