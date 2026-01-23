Lexi Todd Promoted To Deputy Chief Operating Officer At Primary Wave

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music, the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world, announces today the promotion of Alexandria “Lexi” Todd to Deputy Chief Operating Officer (COO). The news comes as Todd celebrates 10 years at Primary Wave Music, initially joining the company as a legal intern in 2016. Over the course of her time at the company, she has become an integral part of the business affairs team most recently serving as VP, Business and Legal Affairs. She will continue to be based out of Primary Wave’s New York office.

As VP, Todd’s role expanded beyond legal and business affairs to include business development and operations. In this newly created position of Deputy COO, she will dive further into the daily operations of the company providing direct support to Primary Wave’s Chief Operating Officer, Ramon Villa. While Todd will continue to run point on certain complex music acquisitions, her new role will see her assist Villa in the overall day-to-day acquisitions for Primary Wave’s pipeline of catalogs, as well as taking on a management role on several operational matters in an effort to improve efficiency while driving initiatives across Primary Wave.

In recent years, Todd was responsible for overseeing valuation, due diligence, negotiations, and closings on certain high-profile acquisitions, including for the catalogs of the Notorious B.I.G., Itzhak Perlman, and the Village People. In the last year alone, she was responsible for closing over $230 million worth of acquisitions. Lexi has been recognized on Billboard’s prestigious “Women in Music”, as well as their highly competitive “40 Under 40” list. Variety Magazine featured her on their “Hollywood’s New Leaders” list in 2022 and in 2025 she was included on their “Music Legal Elite” list.

Of her new role Todd said, “As someone who started out as a creator, Primary Wave’s mission to protect and elevate musical legacies has always resonated deeply with me. I’m honored to step into the role of Deputy Chief Operating Officer and excited to continue championing the artists, songwriters, and stories that shape our culture alongside the passionate people at Primary Wave who bring those legacies to life every day.”

Villa adds, “Primary Wave continues to grow its family of iconic artists and music and the breath of initiatives we execute to continue to build new fans to keep legacies thriving. Building our team of talented and dedicated professionals has always been paramount to our goals. I have had the pleasure of working with Lexi continuously from the first days of her starting as an intern. Her mix of dedication, smarts, initiative, creative instinct, and empathy is uncomparable and I am so very happy to have her alongside as we continue our path.”