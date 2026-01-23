Myman Greenspan Elevates Audrey Benoualid To Equity Partner

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP is pleased to announce that Audrey Benoualid has been elevated to equity partner, effective January 1, 2026. Audrey becomes the youngest equity partner at the firm, which specializes in entertainment law representation for artists, songwriters, producers, and other music industry professionals, and also advises clients across all aspects of the film and television industries.

“Audrey has been an exceptional leader within our firm, and her promotion reflects both her remarkable legal skill and the deep trust our clients place in her,” said Eric Greenspan, founding partner of Myman Greenspan. “She has built an impressive practice representing both emerging talent and established artists across every facet of the music business.

Audrey’s practice spans catalog acquisitions, touring, publishing, brand partnerships, merchandise agreements, and recorded music. She represents artists including GRAMMY-nominated pop superstar Tate McRae (alongside fellow partner Aaron Rosenberg), Dutch-Iranian songwriter, producer and visual artist Sevdaliza, and emerging R&B artists Karri (Playing for Legacy) and Alicia Creti (Atlantic), as well as supermodel Taylor Hill. She also represents A-level songwriters and producers including Brett McLaughlin p/k/a “Leland” (Troye Sivan, Selena Gomez, RuPaul’s Drag Race), Mags Duval (Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, The Kid LaRoi, Alex Warren), Leroy Clampitt (Lily Allen, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Beer) and Annie Schindel (Chappell Roan, Dasha). She has negotiated multiple seven-figure publishing deals and represents clients across transactions extending beyond music into fashion, branding, film and TV, and creative direction. Her extensive deal experience includes major touring agreements, merchandise programs, brand partnerships, album clearances, and catalog licensing for A-list talent including Troye Sivan, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Young the Giant, Erykah Badu, and the Grateful Dead.

“Audrey’s unwavering dedication to her clients and the depth of her contributions to our firm make her an invaluable partner. We are proud to welcome her into our partnership,” said Aaron Rosenberg, partner at Myman Greenspan. “She exemplifies our firm’s ethos – a fierce advocate guided by a strong moral compass and grounded pragmatism.”

“I am deeply honored by this recognition and grateful to my partners and colleagues at Myman Greenspan for their mentorship and support,” said Benoualid. “This firm has provided me with the opportunity to work with incredible artists at every stage of their careers and to help them navigate the evolving landscape of the music industry. I’m excited to continue building on that foundation as a partner and to advocate for the next generation of talent shaping the future of music and entertainment.”

Audrey has earned industry-wide recognition for her work, including Variety’s New Leaders list, Variety Dealmakers, Billboard Top Music Lawyers, and Pollstar Impact NextGen. She has contributed her expertise to publications including Billboard, Rolling Stone, CNN, and Business Insider.

Born to Moroccan Jewish immigrants and raised in Montreal, Audrey earned her Master’s in Entertainment Law at UCLA School of Law and brings bilingual fluency and a multicultural perspective to her practice.