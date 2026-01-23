Oak View Group Announces Multi-Venue Partnership With The Kraft Heinz Company

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) – Oak View Group (OVG), the global leader in premium live entertainment infrastructure and services including venue development, venue management, hospitality, and sponsorship sales, today announced a new multi-year partnership with The Kraft Heinz Company, one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies, to enhance the fan food experience across OVG’s expansive venue portfolio.

The partnership spans more than 50 OVG-managed venues across the U.S., including UBS Arena in New York, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, BOK Center and Arvest Convention Center in Tulsa, First Horizon in Greensboro and PeoplesBank in Hartford amongst others— and introduces Kraft Heinz’s iconic brands through immersive, in-venue activations, premium branding, and custom culinary offerings designed to elevate game day and live event dining. For a full list of venues click here

“Kraft Heinz is synonymous with quality, familiarity, and innovation—making them a natural partner as we continue to elevate the food and beverage experience across our venues,” said Dan Griffis, President, Global Partnerships, Oak View Group. “Together, we’re creating scalable, authentic integrations that resonate with fans while delivering meaningful value to our venue partners and guests.”

Across the OVG venues, fans will see Kraft Heinz integrated throughout the concession experience, including branded condiment cart stations, logo placement on point-of-sale menu boards, and digital and static in-venue signage such as concourse LED and IPTV displays. In addition, OVG Hospitality and Kraft Heinz will collaborate on ten exclusive, venue-specific feature recipes, spotlighting Kraft Heinz products and sauces in custom menu items at select locations.

Select venues will additionally feature expanded brand integration, including added IP usage, digital and social content, in-arena branding, Kraft Heinz Dip Bars, and specialty Kraft Heinz sauces available at concession stations—creating a more interactive and flavor-forward fan experience.

“This partnership with Oak View Group allows us to bring our iconic brands directly to fans where unforgettable moments happen—inside world-class venues,” said Peter Hall, President of Elevation & Away From Home, Kraft Heinz. “From customized menus and recipes to immersive in-arena experiences, we’re excited to collaborate with OVG to reimagine how fans enjoy great food at live events.”

This partnership underscores OVG’s commitment to working with category-leading brands to deliver best-in-class hospitality experiences, while providing partners like Kraft Heinz with unmatched scale, reach, and cultural relevance across sports, music, and live entertainment.