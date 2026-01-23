Ticket AG Appoints Sebastian Kahlich As Vice President Of Growth

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) – Ticket AG, the ticketing platform operating under the name Stagedates, has appointed Sebastian Kahlich as Vice President Growth. The move marks a key step in the company’s ongoing restructuring and its ambition to expand across Europe.

Kahlich joins Ticket AG with more than 20 years of experience across ticketing, live entertainment, media, and brand partnerships. He has held senior leadership roles at Ticketmaster / Live Nation, DEAG / myticket, ProSiebenSat.1, and MTV / Viacom, among others, where he was responsible for building sales and marketing organisations, developing new business models, and leading international market expansion.

In his new role, Kahlich will focus on opening up new customer segments within the entertainment sector and driving Ticket AG’s expansion into additional European markets. The first steps are already being implemented, with new offices in Austria and Switzerland currently in preparation and initial clients secured in both territories.

Kahlich will work closely with Ticket AG’s Founder Patrick Müller, to whom he reports, as well as with the existing sales and account management teams. Alongside commercial growth, he will also contribute his extensive marketing and positioning expertise to further establish Ticket AG as a relevant new player in the European ticketing market.

Müller, Founder of Ticket AG, says: “Sebastian brings a rare combination of deep ticketing expertise, strategic thinking, and hands-on experience in building businesses across Europe. We are very happy to welcome him to the team and are confident that he will play a key role in the next phase of Ticket AG’s growth.”

Kahlich adds: “Ticket AG is at an exciting point in its development. The platform has strong fundamentals and a clear ambition. I’m looking forward to working closely with Patrick and the team to expand the business internationally and to position Ticket AG clearly within the European entertainment landscape.”