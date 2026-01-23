Todd Horvath Named President And Chief Operating Officer At BMI

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – BMI today announced the appointment of Todd Horvath as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective January 26. In this new role, Horvath will report to BMI CEO Mike O’Neill and oversee the company’s ongoing efforts to modernize its platforms, identify new sources of revenue and improve the affiliate experience at BMI. He will divide his time between BMI’s Nashville and New York offices.

Horvath’s addition to the BMI leadership team will enable O’Neill, who recently extended his contract through 2029, to continue to focus on the strategic vision of the company.

“I’m excited to welcome Todd to BMI as we build upon the many efforts we’ve undertaken over the past three years to create long term value for our affiliates,” said O’Neill. “Todd’s unique skill set is a perfect complement to our team, and I look forward to his contributions as we continue to drive growth and position BMI for the future.”

Horvath has more than 20 years of experience in the international financial services sector, with a significant focus on integrating transformative technology into organizations, in addition to M&A, innovation and customer service expertise. He joins BMI from Equifax, where he served as President of U.S. Information Solutions.

“I’m honored to join BMI at a time of great change and opportunity in the industry,” said Horvath. “I’ve spent a good deal of time getting to know Mike over the past few months, and I am excited by his vision for the company and BMI’s mission on behalf of its songwriters, composers and publishers. I look forward to working with the entire team at BMI to unleash additional opportunities that will continue to position BMI as the leading PRO in the business.”

Prior to Equifax, Horvath was the President of Banking Solutions for Fiserv, where he successfully led multiple billion-dollar divisions and drove a significant technology transformation, including innovating additional digital banking offerings and creating a more client-centric go-to-market strategy. Before that, Horvath spent nearly 15 years at ADP, ultimately overseeing all its international business as President of Multinational Clients.